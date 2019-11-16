شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو.. كاميلا كابيلو تطلق أغنية سينجل جديدة بعنوان Living Proof والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية كاميلا كابيلو أغنية سينجل جديدة حملت اسم "Living Proof"، من تأليف جاستين ترانتر وإلكسندرا تامبوسى، ومن إنتاجMattman & Robin .

وفى الساعات الأولى من إطلاق الأغنية لاقى العمل سلسلة من عبارات الإشادة من قبل المعنيين بالموسيقى والغناء، مؤكدين أن كاميلا كابيلو تقدم نسخة جذابة من موسيقى البوب الحديثة، وهو ما جعلها فى مقدمة نجوم الغناء بالرغم من قصر مدة تواجدها على الساحة الغنائية.

كلمات الأغنية :

Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow

When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh (Oh)

I wanna study every inch of you

'Til you trust me to make the angels come through

[Pre-Chorus]

Like a choir singing "Hallelujah"

When my body's crashin' right into you

When we align, ooh yeah

Do you feel me?

Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe

[Chorus]

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me?

Ooh, there's God in every move

Ooh, and you're the living proof (Oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like, baby

Ooh, there's God in every move

Ooh, and you're the living proof (Oh)

[Verse 2]

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine

Show your demons, and I might show you mine

Advertisements

One at a time, yeah, yeah, what are you hidin'?

What a design, yeah, yeah, I wanna dive in

What a divine moment

Can you feel me? (Oh)

Can you feel me? (Oh)

'Cause I can't breathe

[Chorus]

Where did you come from, baby?

And were you sent to save me?

Ooh, there's God in every move

Ooh, and you're the living proof (Oh)

The way your hands can't shake me

Soft to the touch like, baby

Ooh, there's God in every move

Ooh, and you're the living proof (Oh)

[Bridge]

Like a choir singing "Hallelujah"

Ooh yeah, choir singing "Hallelujah"

Like a choir singing "Hallelujah"

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Choir singing "Hallelujah"

Body's crashin' right into you (Oh)

Do you feel me?

Can you feel me?

'Cause I can't breathe (Oh)