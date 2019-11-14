يسرا تتعرّض لانتقادات لاذعة بعد تكريمها في أميركا!

View this post on Instagram

@america_abroad Media honored Superstar & Yousra at its 7th annual Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on November 5,2019. AAM believes that #Yousra's collective work provides American audiences with a glimpse into the history of the Egyptian entertainment industry, its role as a catalyst for social dialogue, its powerful resonance throughout the Arab world, and its ability to lift taboos and bring forth positive change. "Yousra is an icon in the Middle East and a true inspiration to her millions of fans, both through her brilliant work as an actress on screen, and her devotion to her society and a better world." said Aaron Lobel, founder and president of America Abroad Media. "AAM is proud to honor the incomparable Yousra at our 7th Annual Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C." Commenting on receiving her award, Yousra said, "I feel proud to represent my country and the Arab world and honored to receive such valuable and important award. I'm really happy that my work is being celebrated." @mad_solutions #MADCelebrity ✨ #YousrawyaGroup #اليسراوية_جروب

A post shared by Yousrawya Group (@yousrawyagroup) on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:31am PST