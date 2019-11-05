شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو.. FKA twigs تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة "sad day" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية FKA twigs البالغة من العمر 31 عاما أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم "sad day"، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع يوتبوب.
وأشار موقع "pitchfork" إلى أن أغنية "sad day" هى واحدة من أغنيات ألبومها "MAGDALENE".
من جهة أخرى تستعد النجمة الشهيرة للمشاركة فى فعاليات مهرجان "Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival " لعام 2019 الذى سيقام الشهر الجارى فى كاليفورنيا بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
كلمات الأغنية
Every time you look outside your window
Everything is just the same as before
You are turning round and round
You see, it's a sad day for sure
[Pre-Chorus]
Taste the fruit of me
Make love to all you see
[Chorus]
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
[Verse 2]
Take a chance on all the things you can't see
Make a wish on all that lives within thee
If you're foolishly in love with me
It's a fine day for sure
[Pre-Chorus]
Taste the fruit of me
Make love to all you see
[Chorus]
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?
[Bridge]
You're running
And I tried to make it work before
You're running
I made you sad before
I, then I
Have you ever made a wish before
I see you running
I made you sad before
[Verse 3]
I can imagine a world when my arms are embraced around you
I lie naked and pure
With intentions to cleanse you and take you
The city howls with a cry to seduce you
And claim you
So it's time
And it's a sad day for sure
