شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو.. FKA twigs تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة "sad day" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية FKA twigs البالغة من العمر 31 عاما أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم "sad day"، وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع يوتبوب.

وأشار موقع "pitchfork" إلى أن أغنية "sad day" هى واحدة من أغنيات ألبومها "MAGDALENE".

من جهة أخرى تستعد النجمة الشهيرة للمشاركة فى فعاليات مهرجان "Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival " لعام 2019 الذى سيقام الشهر الجارى فى كاليفورنيا بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

Every time you look outside your window

Everything is just the same as before

You are turning round and round

You see, it's a sad day for sure

[Pre-Chorus]

Taste the fruit of me

Make love to all you see

[Chorus]

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

[Verse 2]

Take a chance on all the things you can't see

Make a wish on all that lives within thee

If you're foolishly in love with me

It's a fine day for sure

[Pre-Chorus]

Taste the fruit of me

Make love to all you see

[Chorus]

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

Ah, would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love?

[Bridge]

You're running

And I tried to make it work before

You're running

I made you sad before

I, then I

Have you ever made a wish before

I see you running

I made you sad before

[Verse 3]

I can imagine a world when my arms are embraced around you

I lie naked and pure

With intentions to cleanse you and take you

The city howls with a cry to seduce you

And claim you

So it's time

And it's a sad day for sure