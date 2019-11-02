- 1/6
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات.. دوا ليبا تطلق كليبها الجديد Don't Start Now والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا كليبها الجديد Don't Start Now، على قناتها الخاصة بموقع يوتيوب.
جمع كليب Don't Start Now دوا ليبا البالغة من العمر 24 عاما من جديد مع فريق العمل الذى كتب وأنتج "New Rules"، التى حققت نجاحا كبيرا، وذلك حسب موقع "رولينج ستون".
كلمات الأغنية :
If you don't wanna see me
[Verse 1]
Did a full 180, crazy
Thinking 'bout the way I was
Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe
But look at where I ended up
I'm all good already
So moved on, it's scary
I'm not where you left me at all, so
[Pre-Chorus]
If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
[Chorus]
Don't show up, don't come out
Don't start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don't start caring about me now
[Verse 2]
Aren't you the guy who tried to
Hurt me with the word "goodbye"?
Though it took some time to survive you
I'm better on the other side
I'm all good already
So moved on, it's scary
I'm not where you left me at all, so
[Pre-Chorus]
If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
(Don't, don't, don't)
[Chorus]
Don't show up, don't come out
Don't start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don't start caring about me now ('Bout me now, 'bout me)
[Bridge]
Up, up
Don't come out, out, out
Don't show up, up, up
Don't start now (Oh)
Up, up
Don't come out, out
I'm not where you left me at all, so
[Pre-Chorus]
If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
[Chorus]
Don't show up (Don't show up), don't come out (Don't come out)
Don't start caring about me now ('Bout me now)
Walk away (Walk away), you know how (You know how)
Don't start caring about me now (So)
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.