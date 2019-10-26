ابنة أصالة تبكي خلال رسالتها إلى والدتها.. وتضيف: علينا الاستيقاظ!

- 1/2
متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - وثّق مقطع فيديو بكاء شام الذهبي، ابنة الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري، بعدما وجهت الأولى رسالةً إلى والدتها، على وقع أغنية للفنانة عبر التلفزيون.
وقالت شام إنها تحبّ والدتها فعلاً مع الإشارة إلى أنها "كل حاجة" في حياتها، مضيفةً أنَّ مشاعر رائعة تنتابها عندما تشاهدها تغني عبر شاشة التلفزيون.
وبدأت شام الذهبي في البكاء معربةً عن فخرها الشديد بالفنانة وقالت: "بحبك قوي يا صولا"، كما أرفقت الفيديو بمراسلة هاتفية جرت بينها وبين والدتها كتبت فيها: "ماماتي ماماتي إنت قلبي. إنت روحي إنت عقلي. إنت كل شي بهل دني. إنت الدنيا كلا. إنت روحي وقلبي".
وواصلت ابنة النجمة السورية حديثها عن حياتها لكن عبر تعليق أرفقته مع صورة لها قالت :"الابتسامة التي ترونها على وجهي لم ترتسم بسهولة، بذلت الكثير من الجهود لأشعر بالسعادة، عملت على تغيير نفسي، تطوير انفعالاتي، التفوق على ذاتي من أجل الشعور بالفرح ولأرى الجيد وأتخطى أي ألم".
وأضافت شام: "لم تكن طفولتي سهلة ولم أنشأ بطريقةٍ سهلة أيضًا، لكنها الحياة. وأنا أشعر بالفخر لأنني بخير كما نحن جميعًا، ورغم هذا لا يمكننا أحيانًا تجاهل الألم، المعاناة، الظلم... وتمكنت أخيرًا من الانطلاق، من تنفس الهواء، المسامحة والحب. ولهذا لا تفارق الابتسامة وجهي واخترت أن أكون سعيدة، فكل ما في هذه الحياة خيار وعلينا أن نكون السباقين".
وأكملت شام: "نحن بشر ولدينا حرية الخيار... أحيانًا يسير هذا على عكس ما نريد، ولهذا السبب علينا الاستيقاظ، كونوا واعين ولا تدعوا مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تتلاعب بكم... فأنا أختار ما أنشر لكي أشجعكم وأمنحكم الشعور بالأمل، فلا تعتقدوا أن حياتي كانت أكثر سهولة من حياتكم، حياتنا جميعًا ليست سهلة وعلينا فقط السعي إلى التطور وتعلم التعبير عن الفرح والامتنان لأنَّ الحياة قصيرة، كل الحب. شام".
The smile I wear on my face didn’t come to me easily... I worked hard to be happy... I worked on myself, evolved my emotions, transcended my soul to feel happy, see good, and let go of any pain or hurt... my childhood wasn’t easy, and it didn’t get any easier as I grew. But this is life.. and I’m blessed with much good, just as we all are... but sometimes we can’t look past the hurt, the suffering, the injustice... when I was finally able to let go, breathe out anger, and breathe in forgiveness and love.. my smile never parted my face... I chose to be happy... because everything in life is a choice and up to you to take lead of it.. we are humans blessed with free will... sometimes it works against us... and that’s why we need to awake.. be conscious... don’t be fooled with what social media shows to you.. I choose what I post because I want to encourage, motivate and give you hope.. but don’t think that my life was easier than yours... none of our lives are... we just have to grow through it, evolve with it, and learn how to be happy and grateful... because it’s truly short... Love, ShamView this post on Instagram
وتواصل شام الحديث عن حياتها وأصالة منذ الإعلان عن وجود خلافات بين والدتها وزوج والدتها المخرج طارق العريان، خاصةً وأنَّ الفنانة أيضًا نشرت مجموعةً من الرسائل الغامضة التي حملت في طياتها المعاناة والألم من أمر ما.
وعلى الرغم من أنَّ أصالة، نفت مؤخرًا حدوث انفصال بينها وبين زوجها طارق، مشيرةً إلى أنَّ كل زوجين يدخلان بخلافات عادية ويستمران بحياتهما الطبيعية، غير أنَّ ابنتها شام ما زالت تثير تساؤلات الجمهور بشأن الرسائل المتواصلة التي تتحدث فيها عن حياتها وحياة والدتها.
يذكر أنَّ أصالة، أحيت حفلاً ضخمًا ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض بالمملكة، وذلك إلى جانب الفنان السعودي عبادي الجوهر، والنجم الإماراتي حسين الجسيمي، في ليلة تكريم الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد.
واختارت أصالة الظهور بإطلالةٍ قبل صعودها على المسرح، جمعت فيها بين الأناقة والاحتشام، مرتديةً فستانًا باللون النبيتي طويلاً من قماش الدانتيل، مسدلة شعرها القصير بتسريحةٍ لافتة.
