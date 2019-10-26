ابنة أصالة تبكي خلال رسالتها إلى والدتها.. وتضيف: علينا الاستيقاظ!

View this post on Instagram

The smile I wear on my face didn’t come to me easily... I worked hard to be happy... I worked on myself, evolved my emotions, transcended my soul to feel happy, see good, and let go of any pain or hurt... my childhood wasn’t easy, and it didn’t get any easier as I grew. But this is life.. and I’m blessed with much good, just as we all are... but sometimes we can’t look past the hurt, the suffering, the injustice... when I was finally able to let go, breathe out anger, and breathe in forgiveness and love.. my smile never parted my face... I chose to be happy... because everything in life is a choice and up to you to take lead of it.. we are humans blessed with free will... sometimes it works against us... and that’s why we need to awake.. be conscious... don’t be fooled with what social media shows to you.. I choose what I post because I want to encourage, motivate and give you hope.. but don’t think that my life was easier than yours... none of our lives are... we just have to grow through it, evolve with it, and learn how to be happy and grateful... because it’s truly short... Love, Sham