تراند اليوم : قبل زواجها من رجل الأعمال السعودي.. ضبط"ريهانا" تخونه مع"دريك"

على الرغم من إعلانها انتهاء علاقتها بحبيبها السابق، وأنهما لن يكونا صديقين بعد الآن، ونيتها الزواج من حبيبها رجل الأعمال السعودي، ضبطت عدسات المصورين "ريهانا" مع حبيبها السابق وهي تحتفل معه بعيد ميلاده في ملهى ليلي.
وحرصت ريهانا على حضور عيد ميلاد حبيبها السابق المغني الكندي دريك، في أحد الملاهي الليلية في لوس أنجلوس.
وحسب مجلة "كوزمبليتان"، لم تَكُفْ ريهانا عن التحدث والتسامر مع دريك طوال الحفل؛ ما يعني عودة علاقة الصداقة بينهما مرة أخرى، بالرغم من تصريحاتها بعد الانفصال لمجلة فوغ، بأنهما لن يكونا صديقين بعد الآن.
ومكثت ريهانا في الحفل لساعات طويلة، ورافقت دريك على الطاولة نفسها، وتجاذبا أطراف الحديث الممتزج بالضحكات المستمرة، وكان واضحًا عليهما الاستمتاع معًا بهذه اللحظات الذهبية.
يأتي هذا على الرغم من أن ريهانا لا تزال مع حبيبها رجل الأعمال السعودي حسن جميل وربما تستعد للزواج منه في القريب العاجل.
يذكر أن علاقة دريك وريهانا لم تنته بالمشاكل أو الصراعات، وصرحت ريهانا العام الماضي بعد انفصالهما حيث قالت: "ربما لم نعد صديقين ولكننا لسنا أعداءً، وستظل علاقتنا متزنة؛ فالانفصال اختيارنا سويًا وليس فرضًا علينا".
