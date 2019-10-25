تراند اليوم : قبل زواجها من رجل الأعمال السعودي.. ضبط"ريهانا" تخونه مع"دريك"

View this post on Instagram

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ & Tanya P. @TanyaxPayne _____________________________________ #TSRExclusive: It seems like #Drake and #Rihanna may be cool again as Rih was spotted leaving his private party last night. Drake rented out LA’s Poppy nightclub all to himself where his close friends and other celebs partied ‘till 5 am. _____________________________________ Here’s how it all went down according to one of our credible roommates. Drake was throwing a party at the club and Riri got an invite. Riri showed up with her girl Lyrica for a girls night out. We heard it was a fun night and nothing too crazy happened but Drake pulled a cute move. He had McDonald’s delivered to the club for Riri and her whole crew. Now if that’s not game what do you call it? _____________________________________ If you remember, Rihanna opened up to @Vogue on the status of her and Drake’s relationship back in May 2018 stating, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either…It is what it is.” ____________________________________ Does this mean Drake and Rih are going to give us another hit on her long anticipated album #Roommates?—I guess we’ll have to wait and see! 📸: Backgrid