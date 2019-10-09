مريم أوزرلي في مهمّة جديدة.. إليكم التفاصيل!

View this post on Instagram

I m very honored to be the President of the Jury at the AWFF ( Asian World Film Festival 2019 ) in Los Angeles. My special Thanks to @meralmelikaduran and @georgesjojochamchoum @asianworldff Los Angeles, October 7, 2019 -- The 5th Annual Asian World Film Festival returns to Culver City beginning on November 6th and ending on November 14th, 2019. Premieres and exciting film-related events will be held throughout the nine day festival at the Arclight Cinema in Culver City. Beloved Asian actress Nancy Kwan (Flower Drum Song, The World of Suzie Wong ) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Director Lena Khan will be awarded the Red Cross/Courage To Dream Award on Opening night, November 6th. The closing night ceremony will take place on November 14th, followed by the Los Angeles premiere of Weathering With You, a romantic fantasy film about a teenage girl who can control the weather from Japan’s top-grossing anime director, Makoto Shinkai (Your Name 2016). The film is Japan’s official submission for the International Feature Film category of the 92nd Academy Awards. The AWFF 2019 Snow Leopard Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award will be presented to Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, MBE, known for The Last Samurai (2003), The White Countess (2005),The Railway Man (2013), and Avengers Endgame (2019),The Wolverine (2013), Rush Hour 3 (2007), Westworld (2018) and Mortal Kombat (2021). This year’s centerpiece film will present the world premiere for Guan Xi’s film Meido (China, 2019). The Asian World Film Festival’s 2019 jurors include: Jury President, Ms. Meryem Uzerli, (Germany/Turkey), an award-winning actress known for Magnificent Century and many more films and television shows; Ms. Guka Omarova, Director, (Kazakhstan); Ms. Kieu Chinh, Actress/Producer/Writer, (USA/Vietnam); Ms. Sarah Finn, Casting Director, (USA); Mr. Jeremy Kagan, Emmy-winning Director, (USA); Ms. Ting Ting Xu (Producer and Journalist, HFPA); and Ms. Iris Yamashita, Oscar-nominated Screenwriter (USA/Japan). Festival Jurors will decide winners in five categories: Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Special Jury Prize and Jury Discretionary Award. Executive Director Georges