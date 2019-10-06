شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وصور.. نيال هوران يطلق كليب جديد بعنوان Nice To Meet Ya والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق النجم العالمي نيال هوران كليب جديد حمل اسم " Nice To Meet Ya " ، و ذلك علي قناته الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " و قد تم تداوله بكثافة من قبل عشاق ومحبي نيال البالغ من العمر ( 26 عاما ) .

و استطاع كليب " Nice To Meet Ya " خلال يوم واحد فقط أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 3ملايين مرة .

كلمات الاغنية

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear

I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

[Refrain]

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Advertisements

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

[Bridge]

One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone

Been waiting for you all night, so come on

You know what I need, you know what I want

You know what I need now, you know what I need now

[Refrain]

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

[Outro]

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

Where ya been?

(I got love for you)

Let me treat ya

(I got love for you)

To a drink

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya