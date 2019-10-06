- 1/8
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وصور.. نيال هوران يطلق كليب جديد بعنوان Nice To Meet Ya والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلق النجم العالمي نيال هوران كليب جديد حمل اسم " Nice To Meet Ya " ، و ذلك علي قناته الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " و قد تم تداوله بكثافة من قبل عشاق ومحبي نيال البالغ من العمر ( 26 عاما ) .
و استطاع كليب " Nice To Meet Ya " خلال يوم واحد فقط أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 3ملايين مرة .
كلمات الاغنية
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear
I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear
[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
[Bridge]
One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone
Been waiting for you all night, so come on
You know what I need, you know what I want
You know what I need now, you know what I need now
[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink
[Outro]
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
Where ya been?
(I got love for you)
Let me treat ya
(I got love for you)
To a drink
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر فيديو وصور.. نيال هوران يطلق كليب جديد بعنوان Nice To Meet Ya لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.