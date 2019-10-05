شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..zedd يطلق كليب جديد اسمه Good Thing مع كهلانى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي zedd كليب جديد " Good Thing "علي قناته الخاصة بموقع "يوتيوب"، و شاركته بالعمل النجمة العالمية كهلاني .

وتتحدث الأغنية عن الطاقة الإيجابية وحبك لنفسك، واستطاع الكليب أن يقترب من مليون مشاهد علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ، وكليب " Good Thing " هو من إخراج وارن فو .

كلمات الأغنية :

I book myself tables at all the best restaurants then eat alone

I buy myself fast cars just so I can drive them real fucking slow

I like my own company, company I don’t need it

I’m not always cold I’m just good on my own

So good on my own

I’ve always been told

One day I’ll find

Somebody who

Changes my mind

If they come along

I won’t think twice...

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already got everything I need

The best things in life are already mine

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already done everything I dreamed

I’m good by myself

Don’t need no one else

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing

I make myself up just to dance in the mirror when I’m at home

I pose and take pictures then send them to people that I don’t know

I like getting compliments , it complements how I’m feeling

I’m not always selfish just bad at romance it’s not in my bones

I’ve always been told

One day I’ll find

Somebody who

Changes my mind

If they come along

I won’t think twice...

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already got everything I need

The best things in life are already mine

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already done everything I dreamed

I’m good by myself

Don’t need no one else

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing

I’ve always been told

One day I’ll find

Somebody who

Changes my mind

If they come along

I won’t think twice…

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already got everything I need

The best things in life are already mine

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing with me

Yeah I already done everything I dreamed

I’m good by myself

Don’t need no one else

Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me

‘Cause I already got a good thing



من كليب Good Thing )



