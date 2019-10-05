- 1/4
- 2/4
- 3/4
- 4/4
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..zedd يطلق كليب جديد اسمه Good Thing مع كهلانى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي zedd كليب جديد " Good Thing "علي قناته الخاصة بموقع "يوتيوب"، و شاركته بالعمل النجمة العالمية كهلاني .
وتتحدث الأغنية عن الطاقة الإيجابية وحبك لنفسك، واستطاع الكليب أن يقترب من مليون مشاهد علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ، وكليب " Good Thing " هو من إخراج وارن فو .
كلمات الأغنية :
I book myself tables at all the best restaurants then eat alone
I buy myself fast cars just so I can drive them real fucking slow
I like my own company, company I don’t need it
I’m not always cold I’m just good on my own
So good on my own
I’ve always been told
One day I’ll find
Somebody who
Changes my mind
If they come along
I won’t think twice...
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already got everything I need
The best things in life are already mine
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already done everything I dreamed
I’m good by myself
Don’t need no one else
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing
I make myself up just to dance in the mirror when I’m at home
I pose and take pictures then send them to people that I don’t know
I like getting compliments , it complements how I’m feeling
I’m not always selfish just bad at romance it’s not in my bones
I’ve always been told
One day I’ll find
Somebody who
Changes my mind
If they come along
I won’t think twice...
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already got everything I need
The best things in life are already mine
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already done everything I dreamed
I’m good by myself
Don’t need no one else
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing
I’ve always been told
One day I’ll find
Somebody who
Changes my mind
If they come along
I won’t think twice…
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already got everything I need
The best things in life are already mine
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing with me
Yeah I already done everything I dreamed
I’m good by myself
Don’t need no one else
Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me
‘Cause I already got a good thing
من كليب Good Thing )
من كليب Good Thing )
من كليب Good Thing )
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كلمات وفيديو..zedd يطلق كليب جديد اسمه Good Thing مع كهلانى لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.