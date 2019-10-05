- 1/12
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات..جاستين بيبر يطلق كليب جديد وزوجته هايلي بالدوين تشاركه في العمل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمي جاستين بيبركليب جديد حمل اسم" Hours 10,000 " مع فريق Dan + Shay، وذلك بعد أيام معدودة من إقامه حفل زفافه علي النجمة والسوبر موديل هايلي بالدوين .
وكانت مفاجأة الكليب هي ظهور هايلي بالدوين في العمل، و كأنها رسالة بدعمها الدائم لزوجها جاستين بيبر، وتضمن الكليب عدد من لقطات الفيديو القديمة التي جمعت الزوجين .
كلمات الأغنية
[Verse 1: Dan + Shay]
Do you love the rain, does it make you dance
When you're drunk with your friends at a party?
What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?
Do you think of me?
[Pre-Chorus: Dan + Shay]
When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?
Everything, I wanna know it all
[Chorus: Dan + Shay]
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
Do you miss the road that you grew up on?
Did you get your middle name from your grandma?
When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?
Everything, I wanna know it all
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Bridge: Justin Bieber]
Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between
Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity
Ooh, yeah
[Chorus: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber]
I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)
And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (Yeah)
If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)
Yeah
And I...
Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?
I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)
I'm gonna love you
