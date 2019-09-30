- 1/5
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو..هالزي تطلق كليب clementine بمناسبة عيد ميلادها والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - احتفلت النجمة العالمية هالزي بعيد ميلادها الـ 25 علي طريقتها الخاصة، بهذه المناسبة أطلقت النجمة الشابة كليب جديد حمل اسم "clementine" وذلك علي قناتها الخاصة بموقع "يوتيوب"، والكليب من إخراج داني فيتال و انتون تامي .
و"clementine" هي الأغنية السينجل من ألبومها المقبل "Manic" والمقرر أن يطرح في 17 يناير 2020 .
كلمات الأغنية :
I'd like to tell you that my sky's not blue, it's violent rain
And in my world, the people on the street don't know my name
In my world, I'm seven feet tall
And the boys always call, and the girls do too
Because in my world, I'm constantly, constantly havin' a breakthrough (Hmm)
Or a breakdown, or a blackout
Would you make out with me underneath the shelter of the balcony?
[Chorus]
'Cause I don't need anyone
I don't need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I just need everyone and then some (I just need everyone and then some)
[Verse 2]
Wish I could see what it's like to be the blood in my veins
Do the insides of all of my fingers still look the same?
And can you feel it too, when I am touchin' you?
And when my hair stands on ends, it's saluting you
The blush in your cheeks says that you bleed like me
And the 808 beat sends your heart to your feet
Left my shoes in the street so you'd carry me
Through a breakdown
Through a breakdown or a blackout
Would you make out with me on the floor of the mezzanine?
[Chorus]
'Cause I don't need anyone
I don't need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I just need everyone and then some (I just need everyone and then some)
[Bridge]
My face is full of spiderwebs, all tender yellow blue
And still with one eye open, well, all I see is you
I left my daydreams at the gate because I just can't take 'em too
Know my heart still has a suitcase, but I still can't take it through
[Chorus]
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I just need everyone and then some
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I don't need anyone (I don't need anyone)
I just need everyone and then some (I just need everyone and then some)
