شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو.. كريستينا أجوليرا تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة "Haunted Heart" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - فاجأت النجمة العالمية كريستينا اجوليرا محبيها و عشاقها بإطلاقها أغنية سينجل جديدة حملت اسم "Haunted Heart" وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب ".

و أغنية "Haunted Heart" خاصة بفيلم الأنيميشن الجديد " The Addams Family " ومن المقرر أن يبدأ عرضه رسميا بدور السينما الأمريكية في 11 أكتوبر القادم .

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

There's no ground when you fall for me

You'll be fallin' for miles

I'm bewitched by your misery

But I love it when y﻿ou smile

Let me know what you want from me

Whisper low in my ears

Before you try to get your hoo﻿ks in me

I should warn you, my dear

[Chorus]

My heart is a haunted house

Once you're in you ain't gettin' out

It's the trap you've been waitin' for

Ain't no windows, ain't no door

No escapin' the way you feel

It's like a dream but you hope it's real

My, my, my heart

My, my, my, my heart is a haunted (haunted house)

Advertisements

[Verse 2]

Watch your step when you walk to me

Careful where your heart treads

Suddenly you'll be in too deep

You'll be caught up in my web

You will think of me constantly

It'll drive you insane

Like the tattoo you can't remove

Like the blood in your veins

[Chorus]

My heart is a haunted house

Once you're in you ain't gettin' out

It's the trap you've been waitin' for

Ain't no windows, ain't no door

No escapin' the way you feel

It's like a dream but you hope it's real

My, my, my heart

My, my, my, my heart is a haunted (haunted house)

It's a haunted (haunted house)