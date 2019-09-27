شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو.. كريستينا أجوليرا تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة "Haunted Heart" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - فاجأت النجمة العالمية كريستينا اجوليرا محبيها و عشاقها بإطلاقها أغنية سينجل جديدة حملت اسم "Haunted Heart" وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب ".
و أغنية "Haunted Heart" خاصة بفيلم الأنيميشن الجديد " The Addams Family " ومن المقرر أن يبدأ عرضه رسميا بدور السينما الأمريكية في 11 أكتوبر القادم .
كلمات الأغنية :
[Verse 1]
There's no ground when you fall for me
You'll be fallin' for miles
I'm bewitched by your misery
But I love it when you smile
Let me know what you want from me
Whisper low in my ears
Before you try to get your hooks in me
I should warn you, my dear
[Chorus]
My heart is a haunted house
Once you're in you ain't gettin' out
It's the trap you've been waitin' for
Ain't no windows, ain't no door
No escapin' the way you feel
It's like a dream but you hope it's real
My, my, my heart
My, my, my, my heart is a haunted (haunted house)
[Verse 2]
Watch your step when you walk to me
Careful where your heart treads
Suddenly you'll be in too deep
You'll be caught up in my web
You will think of me constantly
It'll drive you insane
Like the tattoo you can't remove
Like the blood in your veins
[Chorus]
My heart is a haunted house
Once you're in you ain't gettin' out
It's the trap you've been waitin' for
Ain't no windows, ain't no door
No escapin' the way you feel
It's like a dream but you hope it's real
My, my, my heart
My, my, my, my heart is a haunted (haunted house)
It's a haunted (haunted house)
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر فيديو.. كريستينا أجوليرا تطلق أغنيتها الجديدة "Haunted Heart" لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.