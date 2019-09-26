ميغان ماركل تُطلّ بالحجاب في جنوب أفريقيا

اسماء السيد - ""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: أطلت دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل بالحجاب لأول مرّة خلال زيارتها لأقدم مسجد في جنوب أفريقيا مع زوجها الأمير البريطاني هاري. وهو المسجد الأول الذي يقع في بو كاب، كيب تاون_ بحسب صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية. ولقد بني في العام 1794 أثناء الإحتلال البريطاني الأول لرأس الرجاء الصالح، وكان المؤسسة الدينية الرئيسية خلال الأعوام 1804 حتى 1850.
الجدير ذكره أن الدوقين التقيا بقادة الأديان قبل التجول في الحي،ّ فغيّرت ميغان ملابسها إلى ثوبٍ طويل وغطت رأسها. وسجلت لها الصحافة موقفاً إنسانيا ملفتاً بمساعدة سيدة مسنة داخل المسجد.
More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
