الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل يصطحبان “آرتشي” في أوّل جولة رسمية لهم

متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: عاد دوق ودوقة ساسكس الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل إلى لندن بعد حضورهما حفل زفاف مصممة الأزياء العالمية ميشا نونو في إيطاليا واصطحبا ابنهما “آرتشي” للبدء بأوّل جولة رسمية لهم كأسرة إلى شمال إفريقيا اليوم.
وقد أعلن هاري عن الرحلة عبر تطبيق ” انستغرام” في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، قائلاً إن إفريقيا كانت “الوطن الثاني” له على مدار العقدين الماضيين.
وأضاف الأمير هاري: “أنا متحمّس جدّاً كي أعرّف زوجتي وابني إلى جنوب إفريقيا! “وسنراكم جميعًا في المدى القريب”.
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now followingView this post on Instagram
