شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات.. كاتي بيري تغنى لأول مرة Small Talk فى برنامج تليفزيونى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بعد أن حققت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري نجاحا كبيرا بأغنيتها " Small Talk "، قررت النجمة الشهيرة أن تقدمها فى واحد من أهم البرامج التليفزيونية، وهو ellen degeneres show مع المذيعة إلين دي جنيريس، وهى المرة الأولى التى تقدم فيها كاتى هذه الأغنية فى التليفزيون .

وخطفت النجمة الشابة الأضواء بسهولة مع فرقتها، فقد ظهرت كاتي بيري البالغة من العمر ( 34 عام ) مرتدية ملابس بغطاء رأس لامعة، وقدمت الأغنية باحترافية وتميز خطف أنظار متابعى البرنامج .

كلمات الاغنية

Isn’t it strange

That you used to know me

All the highs and lows and in-betweens and now you see me and just say hey

Isn’t it weird

That you’ve seen me naked

We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather okay

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Yeah)

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Isn’t it wild

That I know your weakness

And everybody at the party thinks that you’re the best since sliced bread

And isn’t it awkward

I got a new somebody

And honestly it will probably be a while before we can just be friends

I just can’t believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We’ve gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Small talk)

Advertisements

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

And I just can’t believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers

Acting like we never met

Faking like we’d just forget

We were lovers

And now there’s nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been

Ain’t it funny

‘Cause now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Blah blah blah blah

Now there’s nothing left but small talk



