فيديو وكلمات..إيلا هندرسون تطلق أغنيتها السينجل الأولى Glorious

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاعت المغنية الشابة إيلا هندرسون أن تثير شغف الملايين، وذلك فى برنامج اكتشاف المواهب " The X Factor" فى نسخته الإنجليزى، ويبدو أن الايام القادمة ستحمل الكثير من المفاجآت لعشاق إيلا كونها على وشك العودة للساحة.
أطلقت إيلا هندرسون البالغة من العمر 23 عاما أغنيتها السينجل الأولى والتى تحمل اسم " Glorious " وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب"، ومن المتوقع أن تحقق الأغنية نجاحا كبيرا حيث استطاعت إيلا أن تكتسب شعبيه كبيرة حول العالم.
كلمات الاغنية
I’ll keep it simple and try to explain
But it’s harder to say than you think when it comes from a dark place like
We all wanna win but
Life ain’t a game
So why we keep pushing, and driving ourselves til we’re insane
We gotta live with the choices we make
But if we get it wrong
We can’t blame no-one
When it’s your sanity that’s at stake
Please don’t lose your light
You’ll lose your mind
We got flaws in all of us
But that’s what makes us... glorious
Time go’s by in front of us
So let’s just make it… glorious
I could be kinder, to myself on days
Whenever I look in the mirror, and talk to my body and say…
It be could tighter…Ain’t it a shame…
That We struggle to see that beautiful comes in a million ways
We gotta live with the choices we make
But if we get it Wrong
We can’t blame no-one
When it’s your sanity that’s at stake
Please don’t lose your light
You’ll lose your mind
We got flaws in all of us
But that’s what makes us… glorious
Time go’s by in front of us
So let’s just make it… glorious
Can we quit paying attention to opinions and perfection
Before we run outta youth
Oh cos we got flaws in all of us
But that’s what makes us… glorious
