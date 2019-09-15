فن ومشاهير

فيديو وكلمات..إيلا هندرسون تطلق أغنيتها السينجل الأولى Glorious

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاعت المغنية الشابة إيلا هندرسون أن تثير شغف الملايين، وذلك فى برنامج اكتشاف المواهب " The X Factor" فى نسخته الإنجليزى، ويبدو أن الايام القادمة ستحمل الكثير من المفاجآت لعشاق إيلا كونها على وشك العودة للساحة.

 أطلقت إيلا هندرسون البالغة من العمر 23 عاما أغنيتها السينجل الأولى والتى تحمل اسم " Glorious " وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب"، ومن المتوقع أن تحقق الأغنية نجاحا كبيرا حيث استطاعت إيلا أن تكتسب شعبيه كبيرة حول العالم.

 

كلمات الاغنية

I’ll keep it simple and try to explain

But it’s harder to say than you think when it comes from a dark place like

We all wanna win but

Life ain’t a game 

So why we keep pushing, and driving ourselves til we’re insane

 

We gotta live with the choices we make 

But if we get it wrong 

We can’t blame no-one 

 

When it’s your sanity that’s at stake 

Please don’t lose your light 

You’ll lose your mind

 

We got flaws in all of us 

But that’s what makes us... glorious 

Time go’s by in front of us

So let’s just make it… glorious 

I could be kinder, to myself on days

Whenever I look in the mirror, and talk to my body and say… 

It be could tighter…Ain’t it a shame…

That We struggle to see that beautiful comes in a million ways 

 

We gotta live with the choices we make 

But if we get it Wrong 

We can’t blame no-one 

When it’s your sanity that’s at stake 

Please don’t lose your light 

 

You’ll lose your mind

 

We got flaws in all of us 

But that’s what makes us… glorious 

Time go’s by in front of us

So let’s just make it… glorious 

Can we quit paying attention to opinions and perfection

Before we run outta youth

Oh cos we got flaws in all of us 

But that’s what makes us… glorious

