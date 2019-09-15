- 1/10
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو و كلمات.. بيكى جى تطلق كليبها الجديد "Secrets" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة الشابة بيكي جي كليبها الجديد " Secrets " ، حيث تظهر النجمة البالغة من العمر ( 22 عام ) في الكليب و هي تغني في قصر مسكون وكأن العمل جزء من فيلم رعب .
حصد كليب " Secrets " علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ما يقرب من 2 مليون مشاهدة حتى الآن .
احدي مقاطع الاغنية
I could tell you're keeping secrets from me
Why you always keeping secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don't know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?
[Post-Chorus]
But what's in the dark, it gotta come to the light (I, I)
Skeletons come out your closet at night (I, I)
Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide
Why you tryna hide these secrets from me? Why? (Why?)
[Verse 1]
Loved you with all my
You were my main guy
We were so Westside
We were ride or die
Nobody could take us apart like
Oh god, yeah you were my heart, right
Never thought that we could fall out like this
[Pre-Chorus]
You ain't got to lie to me, lie to me, lie to me
You're making it hard to be, hard to be
Tears ain't in my eyes, so the song's gotta cry for me
You thought that I couldn't see
[Chorus]
I could tell you're keeping secrets from me
Why you always keep them secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don't know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?
[Post-Chorus]
But what's in the dark, it gotta come to the light
Skeletons come out your closet at night
Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide
Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)
[Verse 2]
You were my lighthouse
Guide me home whenever the light's out
Who do I run to and call now?
Can't believe you would let me down
We were supposed to go, do you see now?
You would be the one I would lean on
I don't even know what to believe now
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (1)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (2)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (3)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (4)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (5)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (6)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (7)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (8)
بيكي جي في كليبها الجديد Secrets (9)
