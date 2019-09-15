شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو و كلمات.. بيكى جى تطلق كليبها الجديد "Secrets" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة الشابة بيكي جي كليبها الجديد " Secrets " ، حيث تظهر النجمة البالغة من العمر ( 22 عام ) في الكليب و هي تغني في قصر مسكون وكأن العمل جزء من فيلم رعب .

حصد كليب " Secrets " علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ما يقرب من 2 مليون مشاهدة حتى الآن .

احدي مقاطع الاغنية

I could tell you're keeping secrets from me

Why you always keeping secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don't know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?

[Post-Chorus]

But what's in the dark, it gotta come to the light (I, I)

Skeletons come out your closet at night (I, I)

Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide

Why you tryna hide these secrets from me? Why? (Why?)

[Verse 1]

Loved you with all my

You were my main guy

We were so Westside

We were ride or die

Nobody could take us apart like

Oh god, yeah you were my heart, right

Never thought that we could fall out like this

[Pre-Chorus]

You ain't got to lie to me, lie to me, lie to me

You're making it hard to be, hard to be

Tears ain't in my eyes, so the song's gotta cry for me

You thought that I couldn't see

[Chorus]

I could tell you're keeping secrets from me

Why you always keep them secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don't know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?

[Post-Chorus]

But what's in the dark, it gotta come to the light

Skeletons come out your closet at night

Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide

Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)

[Verse 2]

You were my lighthouse

Guide me home whenever the light's out

Who do I run to and call now?

Can't believe you would let me down

We were supposed to go, do you see now?

You would be the one I would lean on

I don't even know what to believe now



