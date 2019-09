شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن اسمع أغنية بوست مالون الجديدة Take What You Want مع ترافيس سكوت والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق نجم الراب الامريكي بوست مالون أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم " Take What You Want " و تعاون فيها مالون البالغ من العمر ( 25 عام ) مع اثنين من أشهر نجوم الغناء في العالم، وهما أوزي اسبورني وترافيس سكوت، وهي واحدة من أغنيات ألبومه الجديد " Hollywood's Bleeding " .

وكانت من أبرز التعليقات من قبل عشاقي الموسيقي والغناء حول العالم أنهم لم يصدقوا أن ترافيس سكوت وأوزي اسبورني تعاونا معا بتوقيع مالون، كذلك كانت التعليقات الايجابية من نصيب اسبورني الذي يمتلك صوت دافئ يعشقه الملايين .

كلمات الاغنية

[Intro: Post Malone]

Oh

[Chorus: Ozzy Osbourne]

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don't you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don't you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

[Verse 1: Post Malone]

I never needed anything from you

And all I ever asked was for the truth (All I ever asked was for)

You showed your tongue and it was forked in two

Your venom was lethal, I almost believed you (Almost believed you)

Yeah, you preyed on my every mistake

Waited on me to break, held me under hopin' I would drown

Like a plague, I was wasting away

Tryna find my way out, find my way out (Find my way out)

[Pre-Chorus 1: Post Malone]

And it finally came the day

I start giving my heart away

For Heaven's sake, my bones will break

But you never own my soul, no

[Chorus: Post Malone]

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don't you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don't you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

[Verse 2: Travis Scott]

I took them stones you threw, made chains for the crew (Ice)

I brought up 10 hoes, this coupe only made for two (Yessir)

They all ran through it, it ain't nothing left to do

I need some more reasons to live out this evening (Straight up)

I've been sippin' forever and just taking whatever

Hoping, thinking whenever you'll be back around

Let's go our ways, whichever

You say how is however long

'Cause you know I'll never be alone

[Pre-Chorus 2: Travis Scott]

Love (Love, yeah)

Shorty gon' back (Shorty gon' back)

Need it on sight (Need it on sight)

Crack it all back (Crack it all back)

Give her that pipe (Give her that pipe)

All of my gang (All of my gang)

Shawty went bad (Shawty went bad)