ميغان ماركل تلفت الأنظار على ملعب Arthur Ashe

اسماء السيد - ""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: لفتت دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل الأنظار على مدرجات ملعب Arthur Ashe. حيث تواجدت إلى جانب زوج اللاعبة الشهيرة سيرينا ويليامز أليكسيس أوهانيان.
وكانت ماركل قد قررت السفر في رحلة لم تُعلَن من قبل القصر الملكي، لدعم صديقتها لاعبة التنس الشهيرة. حيث استقلت رحلة طيران تجارية إلى نيويورك من دون زوجها الأمير هاري وابنهما آرتشي. إلا أن النتيجة لم تكن بحسب ما اشتهت الدوقة، فقد خسرت صديقتها أمام الكندية بيانكا أندريسكو بفارق نقطتين.
هذا وركزت الكاميرات على السلسلة الذهبية التي تلبسها في عنقها والتي تحمل أول حرفين من اسمي زوجها الأمير هاري وابنهما آرتشي.
الجدير ذكره أن صفحة دوقي ساسكس الخاصة على "إنستغرام" قد أعلنت عن استعداداتهما لرحلتهما إلى أفريقيا في غضون أسبوعين فقط، مشيرةً إلى أنهما سيركزان فيها على المجتمع والقيادة الشعبية وحقوق النساء والفتيات والصحة العقلية وفيروس نقص المناعة البشرية (الإيدز) والبيئة.
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
