- 1/7
- 2/7
- 3/7
- 4/7
- 5/7
- 6/7
- 7/7
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Slide Away لمايلي سايروس يحصد 7 ملايين مشاهدة فى يومين فقط والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس بتحقيق النجاحات وهو ما يجعل الاضواء دائما مسلطة تجاهها لتتحول واحدة من ابرز إيقونات الغناء في العالم .
حققت النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس البالغة من العمر ( 26 عام ) نجاح جديد بكليبها الاخير " Slide Away " الذي قام بإخراجه الكسندر مورس ، فقد وصلت نسبه مشاهدة الكليب خلال يومين فقط لأكثر من 7 ملايين مشاهدة علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ومن المتوقع ان يحقق المزيد من النجاحات .
كلمات الاغنية :
Wooh, wooh, wooh
Wooh, wooh, wooh
Once upon a time, it was paradise
One upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
I want my house in the hills
Don’t want the whiskey and pills
I don’t give up easily
But I don’t think I’m down
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
Once upon a time, it was paradise
One upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
Move on, we’re not seventeen
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything’s changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
Move on, we’re not seventeen
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything’s changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
1
2
3
4
4
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كليب Slide Away لمايلي سايروس يحصد 7 ملايين مشاهدة فى يومين فقط لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.