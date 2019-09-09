شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Slide Away لمايلي سايروس يحصد 7 ملايين مشاهدة فى يومين فقط والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس بتحقيق النجاحات وهو ما يجعل الاضواء دائما مسلطة تجاهها لتتحول واحدة من ابرز إيقونات الغناء في العالم .

حققت النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس البالغة من العمر ( 26 عام ) نجاح جديد بكليبها الاخير " Slide Away " الذي قام بإخراجه الكسندر مورس ، فقد وصلت نسبه مشاهدة الكليب خلال يومين فقط لأكثر من 7 ملايين مشاهدة علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ومن المتوقع ان يحقق المزيد من النجاحات .

كلمات الاغنية :

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now



