شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بالكلمات و الفيديو.. مايلي سايروس تخطف الأنظار بكليبها الجديد Slide Away والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس كليبها الجديد " Slide Away " وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" وذلك بعد أسابيع معدودة من انفصالها عن زوجها ليام هيمسورث ، و كأن مايلي تعلن للعالم انها مستعدة للعمل من جديد وتحقيق الكثير من النجاحات .

وكليب " Slide Away " الذي لاقي اعجاب الكثير من عشاقي الموسيقي و الغناء حول العالم هو من اخراج الكسندر مورس .

كلمات الاغنية :

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Wooh, wooh, wooh

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Once upon a time, it was paradise

One upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

Advertisements

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away

Move on, we’re not seventeen

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything’s changed

You’re right, we’re grown now



1



2



3



4



4



5



6