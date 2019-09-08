- 1/9
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بالكلمات و الفيديو.. مايلي سايروس تخطف الأنظار بكليبها الجديد Slide Away والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية مايلي سايروس كليبها الجديد " Slide Away " وذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" وذلك بعد أسابيع معدودة من انفصالها عن زوجها ليام هيمسورث ، و كأن مايلي تعلن للعالم انها مستعدة للعمل من جديد وتحقيق الكثير من النجاحات .
وكليب " Slide Away " الذي لاقي اعجاب الكثير من عشاقي الموسيقي و الغناء حول العالم هو من اخراج الكسندر مورس .
كلمات الاغنية :
Wooh, wooh, wooh
Wooh, wooh, wooh
Once upon a time, it was paradise
One upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
I want my house in the hills
Don’t want the whiskey and pills
I don’t give up easily
But I don’t think I’m down
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
Once upon a time, it was paradise
One upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
Move on, we’re not seventeen
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything’s changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, nahh nah nah you’ll slide away
Move on, we’re not seventeen
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything’s changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
