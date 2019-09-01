شوارزنيغر ينعي أقرب صديق له – بالصور

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: أعلن أرنولد شوارزنيغر، يوم أمس السبت، وفاة أقرب صديق له، لاعب كمال أجسام محترف، فرانكو كولومبو.
ونعى شوارزنغر صديقه بكلمات مؤثرة على انستغرام، قائلا: أنا مدمر اليوم لكني ممتن لـ54 عام من الصداقة والسعادة الذين شاركناهما معا، من ألعاب الشطرنج وأعمال البناء وتناول الوجبات والمزاح وجميع دروس الحياة التي تخطيناها، لقد نمونا معا وتعلمنا معا وأحببنا معا، حياتي كانت أكثر كمالا وإثارة لوجودك فيها.
وأضاف شوارزنغر في رسالته، سوف اشتاق اليك دائما، ولكني أعلم أيضًا أن جزءًا منك يعيش فيي… وفي ملايين الأشخاص الذين ألهمتهم في كل يوم عشت فيه.
أنا أحبك فرانكو، وسوف أتذكر دائمًا الفرح الذي جلبته إلى حياتي، والنصائح التي قدمتها لي، ووميض عينيك الذي لم يختف أبدًا. كنت أفضل صديق لي.
وحسب تقارير وسائل الاعلام الايطالية، توفي الممثل وكمال الأجسام كولومبو يوم الجمعة الماضي عن 78 عاما جراء حادث قارب في سردينيا.
ولد كولومبو في 7 أغسطس/آب عام 1941 في سردينيا. والتقى كولومبو شوارزنغر عام 1965 في مسابقة كمال الأجسام في شتوتغارت، ومنذ ذلك الحين، كبرت صداقتهم. وحضر كولومبو حفل زفاف شوارزنغر مع ماريا شرايفر في عام 1986، وكان إشبينا، كما شارك كولومبو في فيلم Iron Pump لعام 1977 لشوارزنغر.
Franco, You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why. From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way. When I finally got to America, I was alone. I’d left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn’t the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn’t thrive without you. I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you. I will always miss you. But I’ll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries. I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. Love always, ArnoldView this post on Instagram
