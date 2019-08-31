شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن خطة تطوير شاملة لشبكة Hulu الأمريكية.. اعرف قائمة عروض سبتمبر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تستعد الشبكة الأمريكية الشهير Hulu لطرح خطة تطوير شاملة وإضافة العديد من الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية الشهيرة لقائمة عروضها التى تنوى طرحها بداية من شهر سبتمبر القادم.
وضمت الخطة الجديدة التى ستطرحها الشبكة الأمريكية سلسلة أفلام Lethal Weapons و Ocean’s Eleven، بالإضافة إلى سلسلة الأفلام الشهيرة The Matrix التى سوف يطرح لها جزء جديد بداية من العام المقبل فى دور العرض السينمائى.وجاءت القائمة النهائية للشبكة كالآتى " 1 سبتمبر
Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)
27 Dresses
50 First Dates
A Dog and Pony Show
A Guy Thing
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible
After the Screaming Stops
Against the Wild 2
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece
Banking on Bitcoin
Basic Instinct
Bigfood Country
Blown Away
Breaking Away
The Chumscrubber
The Cokeville Miracle
The Cooler
The Dark Half
Demolition Man
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Disturbing Behavior
Doctor Dolittle
The Edge
Emma
Evil Dead
Evil Dead II
Exposed
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The First Monday in May
Firstborn
Flashback
From Mexico With Love
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Goonies
Heist
Hercules
High-Rise
I, Frankenstein
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jersey Girl
Juno
The Last Exorcism
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Liar, Liar
Lost in Space
Man on a Ledge
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Miami Vice
The Midnight Meat Train
The Monster Squad
Mommie Dearest
Monsters at Large
Mr. Mom
The Object of Beauty
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
The Perfect Weapon
The Portrait of a Lady
Pinocchio
Playing it Cool
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Pretty in Pink
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Ravenous
Red Dog: True Blue
Requiem for a Dream
Revolutionary Road
Robo-Dog: Airborne
Sacred Ground
Saving Christmas
Secretary
She’s All That
Sliver
Sucker Punch
Suicide Kings
Top of the Food Chain
Training Day
Turtle Tale
Unbreakable
Universal Soldier
Wayne’s World 2
Wild Card
Fast 2 Furious
Angels & Demons
Boo!
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Fatal Attraction
Junior
Major Payne
Notorious
Showgirls
The Bone Collector
The Burbs
Changeling
The Da Vinci Code
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Fast and the Furious
2 سبتمبر
Anthropoid
Matriarch
Untouchable
3 سبتمبر
Bolden
We Die Young
4 سبتمبر
The Purge (Season 1)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Series Premiere) Hulu Original
Kicking and Screaming
Colombiana
6 سبتمبر
Into the Dark: Pure (Season Finale) Hulu Original
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7 سبتمبر
Mary Queen of Scots
8 سبتمبر
Jeepers Creepers
9 سبتمبر
Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)
Hotel Mumbai
The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on
Out of Omaha
10 سبتمبر
Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)
Hotel Mumbai
The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on
Out of Omaha
13 سبتمبر
Pocahontas
Welcome to Marwen
A Dog’s Way Home
Moneybal
16 سبتمبر
The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)
Curious George
Role Models
17 سبتمبر
Dancing With the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)
19 سبتمبر
Aniara
Crypto
20 سبتمبر
Afterlost (Season 1)
Empire
Far From Heaven
Repo Man
21 سبتمبر
Dream Corp LLC (Season 2)
RobiHachi (Season 1)
The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part *HBO add-on
Drunk Parents
24 سبتمبر
9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)
Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)
Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)
The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)
The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)
25 سبتمبر
Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)
Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)
Emergence (Series Premiere)
Empire (Season 6 Premiere)
Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)
New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)
The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)
The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)
This is Us (Season 4 Premiere)
Buzz *HBO add-on
26 سبتمبر
Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)
Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)
Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)
Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)
Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)
Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)
South Park (Season 23 Premiere)
Stumptown (Series Premiere)
The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)
The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)
27 سبتمبر
A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)
How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 Premiere)
Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)
Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)
Sunnyside (Series Premiere)
Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)
The Good Place (Season 4 Premiere)
28 سبتمبر
American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)
Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)
Rango
Isn’t it Romantic
29 سبتمبر
Girlfight
30 سبتمبر
American Dad! (Season 13)
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)
Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)
Bob’s Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)
Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)
Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)
The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)
The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)
Primal Fear
Teen Spirit
