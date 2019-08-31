شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن خطة تطوير شاملة لشبكة Hulu الأمريكية.. اعرف قائمة عروض سبتمبر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تستعد الشبكة الأمريكية الشهير Hulu لطرح خطة تطوير شاملة وإضافة العديد من الأعمال الدرامية والسينمائية الشهيرة لقائمة عروضها التى تنوى طرحها بداية من شهر سبتمبر القادم.

وضمت الخطة الجديدة التى ستطرحها الشبكة الأمريكية سلسلة أفلام Lethal Weapons و Ocean’s Eleven، بالإضافة إلى سلسلة الأفلام الشهيرة The Matrix التى سوف يطرح لها جزء جديد بداية من العام المقبل فى دور العرض السينمائى.

وجاءت القائمة النهائية للشبكة كالآتى " 1 سبتمبر

Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Basic Instinct

Bigfood Country

Blown Away

Breaking Away

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Cooler

The Dark Half

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The First Monday in May

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico With Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Goonies

Heist

Hercules

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jersey Girl

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Miami Vice

The Midnight Meat Train

The Monster Squad

Mommie Dearest

Monsters at Large

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

The Portrait of a Lady

Pinocchio

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pretty in Pink

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Secretary

She’s All That

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Training Day

Turtle Tale

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Wayne’s World 2

Wild Card

Fast 2 Furious

Angels & Demons

Boo!

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Fatal Attraction

Junior

Major Payne

Notorious

Showgirls

The Bone Collector

The Burbs

Changeling

The Da Vinci Code

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Fast and the Furious

Anthropoid

Matriarch

Untouchable

3 سبتمبر

Bolden

We Die Young

4 سبتمبر

The Purge (Season 1)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Series Premiere) Hulu Original

Kicking and Screaming

Colombiana

6 سبتمبر

Into the Dark: Pure (Season Finale) Hulu Original

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7 سبتمبر

Mary Queen of Scots

8 سبتمبر

Jeepers Creepers

9 سبتمبر

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)

Hotel Mumbai

The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on

Out of Omaha

10 سبتمبر

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)

Hotel Mumbai

The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on

Out of Omaha

13 سبتمبر

Pocahontas

Welcome to Marwen

A Dog’s Way Home

Moneybal

16 سبتمبر

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)

Curious George

Role Models

17 سبتمبر

Dancing With the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

19 سبتمبر

Aniara

Crypto

20 سبتمبر

Afterlost (Season 1)

Empire

Far From Heaven

Repo Man

21 سبتمبر

Dream Corp LLC (Season 2)

RobiHachi (Season 1)

The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part *HBO add-on

Drunk Parents

24 سبتمبر

9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)

Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)

Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)

The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)

The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)

25 سبتمبر

Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)

Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)

Emergence (Series Premiere)

Empire (Season 6 Premiere)

Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)

New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)

The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)

The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)

This is Us (Season 4 Premiere)

Buzz *HBO add-on

26 سبتمبر

Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)

Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)

Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)

Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)

Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)

Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)

South Park (Season 23 Premiere)

Stumptown (Series Premiere)

The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)

The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)

27 سبتمبر

A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 Premiere)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)

Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)

Sunnyside (Series Premiere)

Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)

The Good Place (Season 4 Premiere)

28 سبتمبر

American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)

Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)

Rango

Isn’t it Romantic

29 سبتمبر

Girlfight

30 سبتمبر

American Dad! (Season 13)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)

Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)

Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)

Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)

The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)

Primal Fear

Teen Spirit