شاهد: حرج ممثل تركي شهير أراد التحدث بالإنجليزية خلال تسلمه جائزة سيول عن أفضل مسلسل درامي

Unfortunately I have seen a lot of people today criticize Alperen and mocked him for his poor English, But I will tell you something !! Have you seen his tension and ashamed ? Or just you have seen the weakness of the language he has..he's the most shy man I've ever known in my life, too shy, He's become doesn't go out much from his house so that no one from the fans or the press sees him because he is ashamed of them and cannot speak well,, nevertheless, he never made a mistake because he acted naturally because of his shyness and tension and didn't make a fake face in order to deceive people as he does many actors so in order to be beautiful .. Really superficial and absurd people are waiting for the person to make a mistake and talk about him and make fun of him. But what I can say a lot of people they love " not real man " As for the real man who has a heart inside " good, shy, innocence, no one loves him and they do the opposite " criticize him " !! Alperen mentioned a very important sentence before he stepped down from the theater, "No to violence against women". No one ever paid attention to this because this sentence doesn't get a lot of likes and comments 👎👎 He said this for the innocent woman who was killed by her husband a few days ago. "Emine bulut" she was brutally murdered by her husband in front of her daughter. Alperen Duymaz wanted to deliver a message to the world at this international festival .. The message that nobody paid attention to them because they were engaged in the search for a mistake committed by his good heart : " I'm proud of Alperen Duymaz always and forever since I knew him and I'm proud of him never made me feel ashamed never, he's my hero and my idol in morality and good heart no matter what happens I will love and support him because he is a real person and not fake " I love you so much from all my heart Alperen ♥️ #AlperenDuymaz .. and I would like to thanks fans #elcinsangu for many beautiful words and support Alperen #seouldramaawards