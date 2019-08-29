سلمى حايك تُفاجئ متابعيها بفيديوهات على شاطئ البحر

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: استعرضت الممثلة الأميركية – المكسيكية من أصلٍ لبناني سلمى حايك جسدها الممشوق بسلسلة صورٍ وفيديوهات نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على انستغرام احتفالاً بوصول عدد متابعيها على التطبيق إلى 11.1 مليون متابع.
واعتمدت سلمى حايك في كلّ صورها لباس سباحة من قطعةٍ واحدةٍ بلون اللافندر، الذي أظهر مفاتنها وقوامها الممشوق، خصوصاً وأنّ الفيديوهات التي نشرتها كانت على طريقة العرض البطيء.
يُذكر أنّ سلمى حايك كانت قد اعترفت سابقاً أنّها لا تُحبّ ممارسة التمارين الرياضية وتُرغم نفسها على القيام بها من أجل صحتها.
Between today and tomorrow, I will reach the magical number of 11,111,000... in gratitude to your loyalty, here are some moving images of the stills you liked the most. Entre hoy y mañana, llegaremos al mágico número de 11,111,000 seguidores... en gratitud a su lealtad, aquí hay unas imágenes de vídeo de las fotos fijas que más le gustaron, para que vean que tragué agua!!! #mermaid #sirena #natureView this post on Instagram
