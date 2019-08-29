الارشيف / فن ومشاهير

سلمى حايك تُفاجئ متابعيها بفيديوهات على شاطئ البحر

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: استعرضت الممثلة الأميركية – المكسيكية من أصلٍ لبناني سلمى حايك جسدها الممشوق بسلسلة صورٍ وفيديوهات نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على انستغرام احتفالاً بوصول عدد متابعيها على التطبيق إلى 11.1 مليون متابع.

واعتمدت سلمى حايك في كلّ صورها لباس سباحة من قطعةٍ واحدةٍ بلون اللافندر، الذي أظهر مفاتنها وقوامها الممشوق، خصوصاً وأنّ الفيديوهات التي نشرتها كانت على طريقة العرض البطيء.

يُذكر أنّ سلمى حايك كانت قد اعترفت سابقاً أنّها لا تُحبّ ممارسة التمارين وتُرغم نفسها على القيام بها من أجل صحتها.

