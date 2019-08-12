هاري وميغان يحتفلان باليوم العالمي للفيل

متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: شارك دوق ودوقة ساسكس احتفالهما باليوم العالمي للفيل على الصفحة الخاصة بهما على “إنستقرام” اليوم، بمجموعة من الصور لرحلتهما إلى بوتسوانا الإفريقية عام 2017.
وحصدت الصور التي شاركها الأمير “هاري” وزوجته “ميغان ماركل” أكثر من 170 ألف إعجاب على الصفحة الرسمية بعائلة ساسكس “sussexroyal” والتي تضم 9.3 مليون متابع من جميع أنحاء العالم.
وذكر تقرير نشره موقع “ديلي ميل” أن “هاري وميغان” انخرطا بشكل كبير مع منظمة Elephants Without Borders، وساعدا الدكتور مايك تشيس الذي يعمل لصالح الجمعية الخيرية في حماية 25 من الأفيال عن طريق تركيب أطواق معدنية بأجسادهم ترتبط بالأقمار الصناعية.
وتتيح هذه الأطواق للفريق في EWB تتبع الأفيال، بالإضافة إلى تعلم أنماط الهجرة الأساسية الخاصة بهم للحفاظ على ممراتهم آمنة ومفتوحة حتى تتمكن الأجيال المقبلة من الأفيال من التجول بحرية.
الفيلة أذكياء، كائنات حساسة قادرة على إصدار الانفعالات الشعورية من الفرح إلى الحزن، والمشكلة أن الفيلة تواجه اليوم العديد من التحديات، بداية من فقدان الموائل وتغير المناخ والحرائق الي تدمر الموارد التي تشتد الحاجة إليها، حتى صراعها مع البشر، والصيد الجائر للحصول على العاج.
🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB - Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWBView this post on Instagram
