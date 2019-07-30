نجل أنغام يهاجم زوجها: أحتقر هذا الرجل

View this post on Instagram

To end this shit, she is my mother. I would never turn my back on her even if we disagree on everything. Anyone who thinks i would hurt my own mother does not know who i am, everything im doing is for her because i care for her and because i love her. None of you have the right to neither attack or defend me or her. Things were made public because unfortunately we do not live a private life and those who know what it’s like will know the pressure it causes. I will always stay true to myself and will always stand by the truth. Yes i do have problems with the guy and i despise him for many reasons, it is what it is. But, dont you ever think for a second that i would want to hurt my mother. Media, cut the bullshit. fake accounts, i see you. All the people thinking they know what’s happening and know what’s best, mind your damn business because you dont know shit. You dont love my mother more than I do. @anghamofficial , i love you despite everything. Me and my brother are your ONLY backbones and NO ONE can ever take our place, I’m not temporary like some people.. I am forever. Mom, i love you.