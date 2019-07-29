ميغان ماركل تعمل في هذه المجلة العالمية

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: تلقت دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل دعوة للعمل كرئيسة تحرير مجلة “فوغ” العالمية.
وقال محرر النسخة البريطانية للمجلة، إدوارد إنينفول، إن هذا سيكون أول تعاون منذ 103 سنوات من إنشاء المجلة.
وأضاف، سيكون العدد القادم من المجلة لعام 2019 الأكثر حجما مقارنة بسابقيه، ونشر المحرر صورة غلاف العدد، بحسب موقع المجلة.
وعملت ميغان كمحررة في “فوغ” لعدة شهور الآن، اختارت خلالها 15 امرأة ألهمتها منهن عارضة الممثلة سلمى حايك ورئيسة حكومة نيوزيلندا جاسيندا أرديرن وراقصة الباليه فرانشيسكا هايوارد وغيرهم.
وكما تلاحظ هناك فراغ على الغلاف، وهو يصور المرآة وهنا تكشف ماركل فكرتها حيث أن كل إنسان لديه الفرصة لأن يغير العالم إلى الأفضل وأن يرى نفسه على غلاف “فوغ”.
هذا وأجرت ميغان ماركل، مباحثات مع رئيسة مجلة “فوغ”، آنا ونتور، بشأن استلامها عمودا دائما في المجلة ستخصصه لمقالات عن الأنشطة الخيرية.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT
