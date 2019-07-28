مالك مكتبي يُجدد عهده لنايلة تويني.. في الذكرى العاشرة لزواجهما

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: في ذكرى زواجهما العاشرة، نشر الإعلامي مالك مكتبي صورة مع زوجته رئيسة تحرير جريدة “النهار” النائب السابق نايلة تويني، التقطت يوم زواجهما في 27 تموز عام 2009 في قبرص.
وقد علّق مكتبي على الصورة بالقول “انا مالك مكتبي اقبلك نايلة تويني زوجتي الشرعية لأتشارك معك اعتباراً من هذا اليوم الحب والحزن، الثروة والفقر، السعادة والتعاسة، طوال حياتنا حتى يُفقرق الموت بيننا. قبرص، ليماسول، 27 تموز 2009”.
وختم مكتبي بالقول “في الذكرى السنوية العاشرة، أجدد عهودي لكِ”.
'I, Malek Maktabi, accept you @naylatuenimaktabi , as my lawful spouse, to love and to share with you as from this day, moments of sorrow, wealth and poverty, happiness and unhappiness, throughout our life until death do separate us' Cyprus - Limassol, 27th of july 2009 • On our 10th anniversary, i renew my vows • في عيد زواجنا العاشر، اجدد العهد
A post shared by Malek Maktabi | مالك مكتبي (@maktabimalek) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:38am PDT
