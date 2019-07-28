مالك مكتبي يُجدد عهده لنايلة تويني.. في الذكرى العاشرة لزواجهما

View this post on Instagram

‘I, Malek Maktabi, accept you @naylatuenimaktabi , as my lawful spouse, to love and to share with you as from this day, moments of sorrow, wealth and poverty, happiness and unhappiness, throughout our life until death do separate us’ Cyprus - Limassol, 27th of july 2009 • On our 10th anniversary, i renew my vows • في عيد زواجنا العاشر، اجدد العهد • #love #anniversary #marriage #civilmarriage