فيديو وكلمات.. مادونا تطلق كليب جديد يحمل اسم "Batuka "

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية مادونا كليب جديد يحمل اسم " Batuka " و ذلك علي قناتها الخاصة علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" ، و الكليب من اخراج إيمانويل أدجي ، و الأغنية هى واحدة من أغنيات من ألبومها الأخير " Madame X " والذي يعد واحدا من أرقي الالبومات التي قدمتها مادونا علي مدار مسيرتها ، ووصف المعنيين بالموسيقي و الغناء هذا الألبوم بأنه الأكثر تنوعا .

كلمات إحدى مقاطع الاغنية

It's a long way (it's a long way)

It's a long way (it's a long way)

It's a long day (it's a long day)

It's a long day (it's a long day)

Lord have Mercy (Lord have Mercy)

Things have got to change (things have got to change)

There's a storm ahead (there's a storm ahead)

I hear the wind blowing (I hear the wind blowing)

Let me catch my breath (let me catch my breath)

Will we win this race? (Will we win this race?)

Swear the road is long (swear the road is long)

And the highway listens (and the highway listens)

'Cause it's a long way ('cause it's a long way)

It's a long way (it's a long way)

'Cause it's a long day ('cause it's a long day)

It's a long day (it's a long day)

I was up all night

I said a little prayer

Get that old man

Put him in a jail

Where he can't stop us (where he can't stop us)

Where he can't hurt us (where he can't hurt us)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Underneath this tree (underneath this tree)

'Cause it's a

'Cause it's a long way ('cause it's a long way)

It's a long way (it's a long way)

'Cause it's a long day ('cause it's a long day)

It's a long day