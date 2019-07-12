شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فى 55 يوما.. جاستين وشيران يحصدان 176 مليون مشاهدة بـI Don't Care والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بالرغم من تصنيف كليب " I Don't Care " للنجم العالمي إيد شيران ومغني البوب الكندي جاستين بيبر بانه من أغرب الأعمال التي قدمها النجمان منذ ظهورهما على الساحة الفنية، إلا أن الكليب استطاع أن يحقق نجاحا ملحوظا منذ إطلاقه 17مايو الماضي .

وحقق " I Don't Care " أكثر من 176 مليون مشاهدة على "يوتيوب"، وذلك في أقل من شهرين وهي نسبة مشاهدة مرتفعة بالمقارنة مع عدد آخر من كليبات أهم وأشهر النجوم على الساحة .

كلمات أحد مقاطع الاغنية

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Then you take my hand

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" Hell, yeah

You know I love you, did I ever tell you?

You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, yeah

I always feel like I'm nobody, mm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mm

But now I think that we should stay

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (no)