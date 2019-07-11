كيت وميغان معًا لتشجيع الأميرين في مباراة بولو

- 1/5
متابعة بتجـــــــــــرد: على الرغم من كل التقارير التي تفيد بوجود شرخ كبير بين الأخوة الأمراء، الا أن دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل فاجأت الجميع بحضورها مباراة بولو خيرية الى جانب سلفتها دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون برفقة عائلتيهما.
فقد حضرت الدوقتين المباراة سوية من أجل تشجيع زوجيهما الأمير وليام والأمير هاري في المباراة الخيرية السنوية، وكان لافتًا وجود جميع الأطفال الملكيين.
لكن الحدث الذي خطف الأنظار، هو وجود ابن الأمير هاري الجديد آرتشي، الذي استحوذ على إهتمام المتابعين والمصورين.
انما لم يمر حضور آرتشي لأول مباراة بولو مرور الكرام، فقد تعرضت دوقة ساكسس لحملة انتقادات واسعة، وذلك بسبب طريقة حملها لطفلها اذ بدت ماركل غير متحكمة بوضعية حملها بشكل جيد، وكأنه كاد يسقط على الأرض.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex today took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match raised vital funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. These organisations included African Parks, The Invictus Games Foundation and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Other charities highlighted in the event: The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Photo credit: PA ImagesView this post on Instagram
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex today took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match raised vital funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. These organisations included African Parks, The Invictus Games Foundation and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Other charities highlighted in the event: The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Photo credit: PA Images
