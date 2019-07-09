- 1/10
نشرت بواسطة:Bitajarod في أخبار خاصة 1 ساعة مضت التعليقات على كيم كارداشيان تطلق مجموعة ماكياج المرأة العجيبة مغلقة
متابعة بتجـــــــــــرد: أعلنت نجمة الواقع الأمريكية “كيم كارداشيان” اليوم عن انطلاق ثاني أحدث مجموعات الماكياج الخاصة بماركتها التجارية “KKW Beauty”، والمستوحاة من مظهر بطلة فيلم “المرأة العجيبة- wonder woman”.
وظهرت نجمة الواقع البالغة من العمر 38 عامًا في قطعة مستوحاة من إطلالة واحد من أشهر أفلام السينما الأمريكية، باللون الأحمر والبرتقالي، مع شعر مستعار أشقر، وطبقًا لما ذكره موقع “ديلي ميل” فإن المجموعة الجديدة ستكون متاحة على موقعها على الإنترنت في 19 يوليو المقبل.
كانت نجمة التليفزيون الأمريكي أطلقت مجموعتها “سيدة ويست” للمرة الأولى في مايو الماضي على شرف ذكرى زواجها الخامسة من المطرب الأمريكي “كاني ويست”، وتعد هذه الانطلاقة الثانية والأخيرة للمجموعة نفسها التي أطلقت عليها اسم “Sooo Fire”، بعدما أطلقت كارداشيان KKW Beauty Body Makeup الشهر الماضي.
كما حصدت كارداشيان التي استقبلت مولودها الرابع مؤخرًا من خلال أم بديلة، العديد من الإعجابات بعد نشر صورها على صفحتها الخاصة بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي إنستقرام.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2019 at 8:50am PDT
So excited to announce my new @kkwbeauty Sooo Fire Collection!!!🔥 The new collection includes a 10-pan metallic eyeshadow palette, 3 eyeliners and 3 glosses with a brand new formula. I wanted to create something that was fun, and completely different than what we have done before. Wait until you see this packaging!!! I'm so excited to see all of the looks you can create with this collection. Coming to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 07.19 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 8, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كيم كارداشيان تطلق مجموعة ماكياج المرأة العجيبة لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على بتجرد وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.