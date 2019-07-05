منع البريطانية جوس ستون من دخول إيران

اسماء السيد - قرائنا من مستخدمي تلغرام
""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: أشارت المغنية البريطانية جوس ستون إلى أنها مُنِعَت من دخول الأراضي الإيرانية حيث كانت تنوي الغناء في إطار المرحلة الأخيرة من جولة عالمية قامت بها. مشيرةً إلى أنها احتُجِزَت لفترةٍ وجيزة في مطار جزيرة كيش قبل أن تُرحَّل في اليوم التالي، حسبما ورد بتدوينتها المطولة عبر "انستغرام"، والتي أوضحت فيها أنهم كانوا يدركون أنه لا يمكنها كإمرأة أن تُحيي حفلاً موسيقياً عاماً في هذا البلد لأن الأمر غير قانوني.
وأضافت: أنا شخصياً لا أحاول تغيير سياسات البلدان التي أزورها ولا أرغب بدخول السجن وتعريض الآخرين للخطر. لكن الهيئة لم تقتنع بأننا لن نُحيي حفلاً عاماً ووضعتنا على "القائمة السوداء" كما اكتشفنا عندما ذهبنا إلى قاعة الهجرة حيث اتُخِذَ القرار باحتجازنا ليلاً وترحيلنا في الصباح. ويمكنني أن أقول بأن هذه اللحظة قد حطمت جزءاً من قلبي.
وأكملت: حاولت جاهدة أن أشرح الموقف للأشخاص الذين تعاملوا معنا، ولقد كانوا لطفاء، لكنهم لا يستطيعون تجاوز القانون. لقد رفضوا دخولنا بأسف، وتمنوا لو أننا ذهبنا للسفارة وحللنا المسألة هناك. ولا بد من أن أضيف أن الضباط المسؤولين عن المطار عاملونا باحترام وكرروا أسفهم أكثر من مرة. ما جعلني أشعر أنه كان علينا أن ننهي المعاملات جيداً بتحضير ورقة عمل واضحة قبل محاولة دخول البلاد
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر منع البريطانية جوس ستون من دخول إيران لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على إيلاف وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.