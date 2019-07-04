شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو.. إيران ترحل مطربة بريطانية.. المغنية جوس ستون: "تم اعتقالنا وترحيلنا" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أكدت المطربة البريطانية جوس ستون، أنه تم اعتقالها وترحيلها من إيران قبل إحيائها حفلا فنيا، مؤكدة: "ذهبنا إلى إيران ثم تم اعتقالنا وترحيلنا".
ونشرت ستون، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على انستجرام، توضح فيه بالتفصيل ما حدث معها فى إيران، قائلة: "حفل موسيقى عام، أنا شخصياً لا أتخيل الذهاب إلى سجن إيرانى، ولا أحاول تغيير سياسات البلدان التى أزورها، ولا أرغب فى تعريض الآخرين للخطر، نحن لم نخطط لتقديم عرض عام ولم نسع لكسر القوانين أو مخالفتها، إلا أن السلطات لم ترغب بتصديق ذلك".
وأوضحت ستون: "السلطات الإيرانية وضعتنا على ما أسمتها القائمة السوداء، وبعد مناقشات طويلة، اتخذ قرار احتجازنا حتى الصباح، هذه اللحظة حطمت قطعة صغيرة من قلبي".
وتابعت ستون: "أخبرتهم قصتى وشرحت موقفى، لقد كانوا لطفاء معنا، سألت نفسى: هل كانوا يجذبوننا فقط إلى شعور زائف بالأمان؟، هل سنذهب إلى السجن بهدوء؟"، بعدها جاءوا واعتذروا عما حدث معنا، استمروا بأسفهم إلى أن وصلوا بنا متن الطائرة".
ونشرت ستون، فيديو آخر وهى تستقل طائرة متجهة إلى جزيرة كيش الإيرانية فى الخليج العربى، وهى منطقة اقتصادية حرة يتاح لجميع الجنسيات السفر إليها.
يشار أن ستون هى مغنية بريطانية ولدت فى مدينة دوفر وحصلت على العديد من الجوائز أهمها جائزة جرامى، اشتهرت بعد أن غنت أول ألبوماتها عام 2003، واستطاعت بيع أكثر من 11 مليون نسخة من ألبوماتها الغنائية على مدى مسيرتها الفنية، وأنجزت أيضاً بعض الأفلام السينمائية والأعمال التلفزيونية.
