ميغان ماركل تستخدم المجوهرات كعلاج

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: تداولت وسائل إعلام، أخيرا، أنباء حول استخدام دوقة ساسيكس ميغان ماركل المجوهرات للتعافي بعد ولادة طفلها.
ووفقا لصحيفة “ديلي ميل” البريطانية تظهر ميغان ماركل في الآونة الأخيرة مرتدية مجوهرات الفيروز على وجه الخصوص.
وبحسب الصحيفة، ارتدت دوقة ساسيكس أثناء ارتيادها لمباراة البيسبول في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع أقراط مستطيلة تحمل حجر الفيروز، فضلا عن ظهورها في مقابلتها الأولى بعد ولادة ابنها أرتشي مرتدية قلادةمن حجر الفيروز.
وأوضحت الخبيرة في الأحجار الكريمة هيذر أسكينواز إلى أن الدوقة ترتدي هذا الحجر بشكل خاص لتسريع عملية الشفاء بعد الولادة وقالت: “هذه الجوهرة الرائعة يجب ارتداءها عندما تريد التركيز على صحتك”، مشيرة إلى أن الفيروز هو الحجر المثالي للأمهات حديثي الولادة”.
ولفتت أسكينواز إلى أن الفيروز يساهم في التعافي من المرض، ويسرع عملية الشفاء.
وفاجأت ميغان ماركل متابعيها، في وقت سابق من شهر حزيران/ يونيو الماضي، برشاقتها وإطلالتها المشرقة بعد شهرين فقط من الولادة.
وكتبت إحدى متابعتها على الحساب الرسمي لدوق ودوقة ساسكس في إنستغرام: “كيف استطاعت والدة آرتشي البالغة من العمر 37 عامًا أن تبدو وكأنها تبلغ من العمر 22 عامًا؟”.
وكتب شخص آخر: “ميغان تبدو جميلة بشكل مثير للدهشة وتشع فرحا. لم توقع أنه من الممكن أن تبدو المرأة بهذا الجمال بعد أقل من شهرين بعد الولادة”.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
