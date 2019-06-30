شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب "Beautiful People" لإيد شيران وخالد يحصد 5.5 مليون مشاهدة فى يوم والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع كليب " Beautiful People " للنجم العالمي إيد شيران أن يحقق نجاح كبير فور إطلاقه، و قد تعاون شيران في الكليب مع المغني الامريكي خالد البالغ من العمر ( 21 عام ) ، و العمل من إخراج أندي ماكلويد.

و قد حقق الكليب علي موقع " الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب" أكثر من 5.5 ملايين مشاهدة خلال يوم واحد فقط .

:

تقول إحدى مقاطع الاغنية

We are, we are, we are

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party's on, so they're headin' downtown ('Round here)

Everybody's lookin' for a come up

And they wanna know what you're about

Me in the middle with the one I love and

We're just tryna figure everything out

[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin' out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don't ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

"What d'you do?" and "Who d'you know?"

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let's leave the party

[Post-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

That's not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that's not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

[Verse 2: Khalid]

L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes when we're halfway there (All night)

I'm not fazed by all them lights and flashin' cameras

'Cause with my arms around you, there's no need to care