شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات..شاهد كليب Never Really Over لكاتي بيري واحفظ كلمات الأغنية والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري كليب غنائي جديد حمل اسم " Never Really Over " ، و الكليب من اخراج فيليبا برايس وانتاج Zedd ، وقد تداول عدد كبير من محبي وعشاقي كاتي البالغة من العمر ( 34 سنة ) الكليب بكثافة فور إطلاقه عبر قناه كاتي بيري علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" .

و أكد الكثير من المعنيين بالموسيقي والغناء أنه العمل الأنسب لجعل كاتي بيري محط تركيز الأضواء من جديد، خاصة أن كاتي اختفت لفترة قصيرة .

كلمات الاغنية :

I'm losing my self control

Yeah, you're starting to trickle back in

But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart, I won't do it again

I've told myself, told myself

Told myself draw the line

And I do, I do

But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line

When I think of you

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it's never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn't it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it's never really over

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

'Cause I can't even go on the internet

Without even checking your name

I've told myself, told myself

Told myself draw the line

And I do, I do

But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line

When think of you

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it's never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn't it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Advertisements

Guess it's never really over

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time

Was the last, but I guess it's never really over

Thought we drew the line

Right through you and I

Can't keep going back

I guess it's never really over

Two years and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it's never really over

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

(And I'll have to get over you all over again)

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

(Over you all over again)

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time

Was the last, but I guess it's never really over

Thought we drew the line

Right through you and I

Can't keep going back

I guess it's never really over