شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات..شاهد كليب Never Really Over لكاتي بيري واحفظ كلمات الأغنية والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - اطلقت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري كليب غنائي جديد حمل اسم " Never Really Over " ، و الكليب من اخراج فيليبا برايس وانتاج Zedd ، وقد تداول عدد كبير من محبي وعشاقي كاتي البالغة من العمر ( 34 سنة ) الكليب بكثافة فور إطلاقه عبر قناه كاتي بيري علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" .
و أكد الكثير من المعنيين بالموسيقي والغناء أنه العمل الأنسب لجعل كاتي بيري محط تركيز الأضواء من جديد، خاصة أن كاتي اختفت لفترة قصيرة .
كلمات الاغنية :
I'm losing my self control
Yeah, you're starting to trickle back in
But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole
Cross my heart, I won't do it again
I've told myself, told myself
Told myself draw the line
And I do, I do
But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line
When I think of you
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it's never really over
Oh, we were such a mess
But wasn't it the best?
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it's never really over
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
I guess I could try hypnotherapy
I gotta rewire this brain
'Cause I can't even go on the internet
Without even checking your name
I've told myself, told myself
Told myself draw the line
And I do, I do
But once in a while I trip up and I cross the line
When think of you
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it's never really over
Oh, we were such a mess
But wasn't it the best?
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it's never really over
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time
Was the last, but I guess it's never really over
Thought we drew the line
Right through you and I
Can't keep going back
I guess it's never really over
Two years and just like that
My head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I
Guess it's never really over
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
(And I'll have to get over you all over again)
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
(Over you all over again)
Thought we kissed goodbye
Thought we meant this time
Was the last, but I guess it's never really over
Thought we drew the line
Right through you and I
Can't keep going back
I guess it's never really over
