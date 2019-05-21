كيت ميدلتون تنشر صور أطفالها في الحديقة

اسماء السيد - قرائنا من مستخدمي تلغرام
""الخليج 365"" من بيروت: أشار مكتب دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون زوجة الأمير البريطاني وليام إلى أنها تُشجع عودة الأطفال والبالغين إلى الطبيعة وتدعوهم للخروج بنزهات في الهواء الطلق لإيمانها بالمنافع النفسية والجسدية جراء التفاعل مع الطبيعة. وذلك إبان نشرها صوراً جديدة لعائلتها في الحديقة البرية المليئة بالأشجار والتي صممتها لاستقبال معرض تشيلسي للزهور في لندن، الذي استقبل أهل الصحافة والضيوف عشية افتتاحه يوم الاثنين الماضي، وسيبقى متاحاً للزوار حتى يوم السبت المقبل.
ولقد ظهر أولادها جورج وشارلوت ولويس مع والدهم في مقطع فيديو نُشِرَ على حسابهما على "إنستغرام" وهم يلعبون بالأرجوحة وعند مخبأ خشبي ويسيرون حفاة الأقدام في جدول ماء. فيما سار لويس ملوحاً بعصا في خطواته الواثقة بعيد احتفاله بعيد ميلاده الأول في الشهر الماضي.
كما تضمنت الصور لقطة للملكة إليزابيث التي دخلت الحديقة بكامل أناقتها وبدت سعيدة خلال تنقلها. فيما لم تخفِ كيت سعادتها بالأجواء، ونشرت صورة لها وهي تجلس على أرجوحة بين الأشجار.
هذا ووصفت "ميدلتون" الحديقة بتصريحاتها الصحافية بأنها مساحة طبيعية مثيرة للأطفال والبالغين، ودعت الجميع لاستكشافها. وقالت: "أشعر حقا أن السير في الطبيعة والتفاعل مع المحيط في الخارج ينعكس بمنافع هائلة على الصحة الجسدية والنفسية خاصة بالنسبة للأطفال الصغار“.
