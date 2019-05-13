ماركل تنشر أول صورة لطفلها على “إنستجرام”

متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: شاركت دوقة ساسكس ميغان ماركل أول صورة لمولودها الجديد على موقع تبادل الصور “إنستجرام”، مع بيت من الشعر لنيرة وحيد يقول: “كانت أمي أول بلادي، وأول مكان أقمت فيه”.
وتظهر الصورة يد الممثلة الأمريكية السابقة وهي تلاعب قدمي ابنها “آرشي هاريسون ماونتباتن”، على خلفية من زهور الربيع، وعلقت على الصور: “لتكرم جميع الأمهات، في الماضي والحاضر والمستقبل، وإلى من فقدناهم، نكرمكن ونحتفل بكل واحدة منكن”.
“آرتشي هاريسون ماونتباتن-وندسور”، المولود في 6 مايو 2019، هو الطفل الأول للأمير هاري، دوق ساسكس، وزوجته “ميغان”، وهو السابع في ترتيب العرش البريطاني، ويحمل الجنسيتين البريطانية والأمريكية.
الجدير بالذكر أنه تم الاحتفال بيوم الأم أمس في كل من “أمريكا” و”كندا” وعدد من الدول الأخرى، وتختلف هذه الدول عن بقية الدول التي تحتفل به في 31 مارس مثل “بريطانيا” وغيرها من الدول.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyalView this post on Instagram
