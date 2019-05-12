مريم أوزرلي في رسالة مؤثرة لوالدتها: “لم أكن فتاة سهلة النشأة”

View this post on Instagram

#happymothersday My dearest mommy , you are one of the greatest of all the angels on earth. You’ve raised us four and it was never about you - always about us ... you are always giving us endless love: every day, every hour, every second ...❤️❤️❤️ I don't know anyone who has such a big heart, has so much patience, is so loving, so tolerant, so intelligent, so wonderful , so giving , so deep ... someone as special as YOU ! I know I was not the easiest child to raise but hopefully with age comes wisdom 🙈😬 know that I love you sooooo much ... sooooo muchhhh sooooo muchhhh and even more !!! ❤️❤️❤️ I have the greatest MAMA in the world and I am infinitely grateful, proud, and more than thankful and happy that god chose me to be your daughter. We four siblings , your children : CHRISTOPHER , DANY , CANAN , AND MERYEM LOVE YOU MORE THAN WORDS CAN SAY! happy Mother’s Day !!! #mothersday