مريم أوزرلي في رسالة مؤثرة لوالدتها: “لم أكن فتاة سهلة النشأة”

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: وجّهت النجمة التركية مريم أوزرلي رسالة مؤثرة جدًا إلى والدتها بمناسبة يوم عيد الأمهات في تركيا في الثاني عشر من شهر أيار/مايو.
ونشرت مريم أوزرلي صورة لها مع والدتها من طفولتها وبتعليقها عليها شكرتها على كل الحب الذي منحته لها ولأشقائها.
وأشارت مريم في منشورها إلى أنها لم تكن الفتاة السهلة في المراحل العمرية التي مرّت بها قبل أن تصبح المرأة التي هي اليوم ورغم ذلك كانت والدتها دائمًا إلى جانبها لتسلك المسار الصحيح في حياتها.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن مريم أوزرلي تعتبر اليوم من أشهر الممثلات في تركيا، وأعلاهن أجرًا في الدراما.
#happymothersday My dearest mommy , you are one of the greatest of all the angels on earth. You’ve raised us four and it was never about you - always about us ... you are always giving us endless love: every day, every hour, every second ...❤️❤️❤️ I don't know anyone who has such a big heart, has so much patience, is so loving, so tolerant, so intelligent, so wonderful , so giving , so deep ... someone as special as YOU ! I know I was not the easiest child to raise but hopefully with age comes wisdom 🙈😬 know that I love you sooooo much ... sooooo muchhhh sooooo muchhhh and even more !!! ❤️❤️❤️ I have the greatest MAMA in the world and I am infinitely grateful, proud, and more than thankful and happy that god chose me to be your daughter. We four siblings , your children : CHRISTOPHER , DANY , CANAN , AND MERYEM LOVE YOU MORE THAN WORDS CAN SAY! happy Mother’s Day !!! #mothersdayView this post on Instagram
A post shared by meryemuzerlimeryem (@meryemuzerlimeryem) on May 12, 2019 at 2:17am PDT
