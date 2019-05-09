شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Power Is Power.. أغنية الموسم الثامن والأخير لـ Game of Thrones.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - مع اقتراب الموسم الثامن والأخير من المسلسل الفانتازى Game of Thrones من نهايته، أصدر كل من الفنانون: ذا ويكند، سولانا إيمانى روي، ترافيس سكوت أغنية بعنوان Power Is Power.

أغنية Power Is Power من ألبوم For The Throne compilation، وفى الفيديو كليب تتوافق الصورة المرئية للمشاهد المقتبسة من مسلسل Game of Thrones مع كلمات وألحان Power Is Power.

I was born of the ice and snow

With the winter wolves and the dark alone

The wildest night, I became the one

And you'll know you're mine when the silence comes

Heavy is the crown only for the week

The knife in my heart couldn't slow me down

'Cause power is power, the fire never goes out

I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now

'Cause power is power

Now watch me burn it down

I been down with the coldest war

And I know where I been 'cause I bled before, yeah

How do I know if I let you stay?

How do I know if we did it your way?

You wouldn't take my place

Put me away, I'd die lookin' up at your face

How do I ever know? Who can I trust?

Feelings of emptiness

Only love could kill me, God bless

The knife in my heart

Couldn't slow me down couldn't slow me down

'Cause power is power 'cause power is power

The fire never goes out

I rise from my scars

Nothing hurts me now nothing hurts me now

'Cause power is power 'cause power is power

Now watch me burn it down

Breathe, feel the air that I breathe yeah

Air that I, air that I breathe ooh

Who's out here? Been a monster with a crown ooh

Soul-swapper, high water, keep your head up, you might drown ooh

Hit it, swirl, it's way colder, by the day, we count it down

Been and found, just been waitin' up, she gon' come around

I took a drag, bust it out the gates, my lil' baby slay

I wore the flag, put that on my face, ain't nobody safe

Lift the mask, they gon' have to see what they can't erase

I took a life, so I took it back do-do-do-do-do, yeah

Danger's on my mind ah

Ain't no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it

For you, yeah, you know I do it, that should do it, yeah, yeah

Heavy, is the crown ah, but never for a queen oh, yeah

The knife in my heart

It couldn't slow me down couldn't slow me down

'Cause power is power 'cause power is power

The fire never goes out oh

I rise from my scars

Nothing hurts me now nothing hurts me now

'Cause power is power 'cause power is power

Now watch me burn it down ooh, yeah, yeah

Now watch me burn it down