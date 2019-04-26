صور للأمير هاري وميغان ماركل تثير جنون متابعيهما.. هل استقبلا مولودهما؟

متابعة بتجـــــــــــــرد: ينتظر محبو الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل بفارغ الصبر، أخباراً جديدة حول الطفل الملكي المنتظر الذي من المتوقع ولادته في أواخر شهر نيسان الحالي.
وقد نشر دوق ودوقة ساسكس أخيراً مجموعة صور عبر حسابهما الرسمي على انستغرام كانت كفيلة بإثارة جنون المتابعين.
فقد شارك الزوجان الملكيان صوراً لهما وهما يلتقيان أطفالًا من حول العالم اليوم، فحللّ البعض أن الثنائي يعلن بشكل غير مباشر ولادة طفل ميغان ماركل.
إلاّ أن بعض المصادر المقرّبة من الزوجين، أكّدت لوسائل الإعلام أن هذه التحاليل هي مجرّد شائعات اذ نشر حساب “ساسكس رويال” الصور احتفالاً بالذكرى السبعين لتأسيس “الكومنولث” لا أكثر.
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different - but rather what we have in 'common.' What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world's population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess' Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you'd like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different - but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
