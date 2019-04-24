أول تعليق من بريتني سبيرز بعد مغادرتها المصحة النفسية.. ماذا قالت؟

متابعة الخليج 365 - دبي - بواسطة اسيل الاحمدي - كسرت المغنية الأمريكية بريتني سبيرز حاجز الصمت عن الأشياء التي وصفتها بـ"الخارجة عن السيطرة" التي يقولها الناس عنها، وتود من الجميع أن يصمتوا ويتركوها وشأنها.
المغنية الأمريكية التي تعاني من مشاكل صحية ونفسية خرجت للتو بعد تعافيها في إحدى منشآت الصحة العقلية، وأكدت أنها تبذل قصارى جهدها لمواجهة المشكلات الصحية المستمرة لوالدها، وعاودت الظهور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لطمأنة المعجبين بأنها على ما يرام.
ونشرت بريتني فيديو عبر حسابها على إنستغرام قالت فيه: "مرحبا شباب.. كل شيء على ما يرام، عائلتي تعاني كثيرًا من التوتر والقلق مؤخرًا، لذلك كنت بحاجة فقط إلى وقت للتعامل مع الأمر"، مضيفة: "لا تقلقوا، سأعود قريبًا جدًا".
سبيرز 37 عامًا التي ارتدت قميصًا من الدانتيل وتركت شعرها ومكياجها فوضوييْن، ذهبت إلى مزيد من التفاصيل حول وضعها الحالي في تعليق أرفقته بالفيديو، كتبت فيه: "أردت أن أقول مرحبًا.. لأن الأشياء التي قيلت قد خرجت عن نطاق السيطرة.. هناك شائعات وتهديدات بالقتل لعائلتي وفريقي، والكثير من الأشياء المجنونة التي تقال، أحاول أن أتوقف لحظة مع نفسي، لكن كل ما يحدث يجعل الأمر أكثر صعوبة بالنسبة لي... لا تصدق كل ما تقرأه وتسمعه".
وانتقلت سبيرز إلى الحديث عن مدير أعمالها السابق سام لطفي بسبب إرساله "رسائل بريد إلكترونية مزيفة"، مشيرة إلى أنه كان يتظاهر بأنه هي، ويتواصل مع فريقها بعنوان بريد إلكتروني مزيف.
كما أشادت سبيرز بمعجبيها لدعمهم، وقالت لهم: "حبكم وتفانيكم مدهش، لكن ما أحتاجه الآن هو القليل من الخصوصية للتعامل مع جميع الأشياء الصعبة التي تلقيها الحياة في طريقي.. إذا كنتم تستطيعون فعل ذلك، سأكون ممتنة إلى الأبد.. أحبكم".
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️View this post on Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
AdvertisementsView this post on Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️View this post on Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 23, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر أول تعليق من بريتني سبيرز بعد مغادرتها المصحة النفسية.. ماذا قالت؟ لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على فوشيا وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.