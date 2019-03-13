شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن هالي راينهارت تطرح كليب Honey, There's The Door والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت النجمة العالمية "هالي راينهارت" كليب جديد بعنوان Honey, There's The Door ، وذلك على قناتها بموقع الفيديوهات الشهير يوتيوب وهي من كلماتها بمشاركة توني إيستيرلي وإخراج جوشوا شولتز.
وتقول كلمات الأغنية
Honey, There’s The Door
Honey
Come on over here and sit down
Real nice and close
Don’t you worry
Just wanna get a better look at cha
Not that you didn’t look good before
I’m gonna lay down my cards
Don’t take this too hard
I don’t want normal
'Cause that’s been done
I need that up and above
That classic Casanova kinda stuff
You better tell me that you love me
Tell me that you need me
Treat me like I’m everything
You want and more
Tell me that I’m funny and sexy
If you don’t then honey there’s the door
You better tell me that I sparkle
That my eyes are diamonds
Tell me I remind you of Marylin Monroe
Treat me like the star of your show
If you don’t well honey there’s the door
Now that I got that off my chest
Don’t hold it against me
I gotta give it to you straight
‘Cause that’s what I do best
Baby tell me where are you taking me next
