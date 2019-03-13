شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن هالي راينهارت تطرح كليب Honey, There's The Door والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرحت النجمة العالمية "هالي راينهارت" كليب جديد بعنوان Honey, There's The Door ، وذلك على قناتها بموقع الفيديوهات الشهير يوتيوب وهي من كلماتها بمشاركة توني إيستيرلي وإخراج جوشوا شولتز.

وتقول كلمات الأغنية

Honey, There’s The Door

Honey

Come on over here and sit down

Real nice and close

Don’t you worry

Just wanna get a better look at cha

Not that you didn’t look good before

I’m gonna lay down my cards

Don’t take this too hard

I don’t want normal

'Cause that’s been done

I need that up and above

That classic Casanova kinda stuff

You better tell me that you love me

Tell me that you need me

Treat me like I’m everything

You want and more

Tell me that I’m funny and sexy

If you don’t then honey there’s the door

You better tell me that I sparkle

That my eyes are diamonds

Tell me I remind you of Marylin Monroe

Treat me like the star of your show

If you don’t well honey there’s the door

Now that I got that off my chest

Don’t hold it against me

I gotta give it to you straight

‘Cause that’s what I do best

Baby tell me where are you taking me next