شاهدوا الملكة إليزابيث تستخدم لأول مرة مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.. ماذا نشرت؟

دخلت ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث عالم مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك بعد قيامها بنشر أول منشور لها على حساب العائلة المالكة على احد مواقع التواصل، وقد وثّقت عدسات الكاميرات هذه اللحظة.
ونشرت اليزابيث الثانية، صورة من الأرشيف الملكي، وهي رسالة أرسلت إلى جدها الأكبر الأمير ألبرت، من قبل الرائد في عالم الكمبيوتر تشارلز باباج، كتبت عام 1843. وتحدثت الملكة في منشورها عن “أجدادها العظماء”، الأمير ألبرت والملكة فيكتوريا، وعن أهمية العلوم والتكنولوجيا.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
وكتبت عند أسفل الصورة :”اليوم، ومع زيارتي لمتحف العلوم كنت مهتمة بكشف رسالة إلى جدي الأكبر الأمير ألبرت قام تشارلز باباج الذي ينسب إليه الفضل كأول رائد في مجال الكمبيوتر في العالم، بتصميم محرك الفرق والذي أتاح الفرصة للأمير ألبرت لرؤية النموذج الأولي منه في يوليو/تموز عام 1843″.
