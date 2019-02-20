شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بالكلمات والصوت.. بينك تطلق أغنيتها Walk Me Home من ألبومها المقبل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت اليوم النجمة العالمية بينك أغنية سينجل جديدة " Walk Me Home " من ألبومها المقبل " Hurts 2B Human " المقرر إطلاقه في أبريل المقبل، وكانت النجمة البالغة من العمر 39 عاما، قد صرحت منذ أسبوعين أنها تستعد لإطلاق أغنية جديدة، وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج " Ellen DeGeneres Show " .
واشار موقع " جاست جيرد " أن أغنية " Walk Me Home " للنجمة بينك متاحة الآن علي " I tune " .
مقطع من الأغنية :
There's something in the way you roll your eyes
Takes me back to a better time
When I saw everything is good
But now you're the only thing that's good
Trying to stand up on my own two feet
This conversation ain't coming easily
And darling I know it's getting late
So what do you say we leave this place
[Chorus]
Walk me home in the dead of night
I can't be alone with all that's on my mind,
So say you'll stay with me tonight
Cause there is so much wrong going on outside
[Verse 2]
There's something in the way I wanna cry
That makes me think we'll make it out alive
So come on and show me how we're good
I think that we could do some good, mhm
[Chorus]
Walk me home in the dead of night
I can't be alone with all that's on my mind, mhm
So say you'll stay with me tonight
'Cause there is so much wrong going on outside
[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Walk me home in the dead of night
'Cause I can't be alone with all that's on my mind
Say you'll stay with me tonight
'Cause there is so much wrong going on
