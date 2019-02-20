الارشيف / فن ومشاهير

بالكلمات والصوت.. بينك تطلق أغنيتها Walk Me Home من ألبومها المقبل

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت اليوم النجمة العالمية بينك أغنية سينجل جديدة " Walk Me Home " من ألبومها المقبل " Hurts 2B Human  " المقرر إطلاقه في أبريل المقبل، وكانت النجمة البالغة من العمر 39 عاما، قد صرحت منذ أسبوعين أنها تستعد لإطلاق أغنية جديدة،  وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج " Ellen DeGeneres Show " .

واشار موقع " جاست جيرد " أن أغنية  " Walk Me Home " للنجمة بينك  متاحة الآن علي " I tune " .

 

مقطع من الأغنية :

There's something in the way you roll your eyes

Takes me back to a better time

When I saw everything is good

But now you're the only thing that's good

 

Trying to stand up on my own two feet

This conversation ain't coming easily

And darling I know it's getting late

So what do you say we leave this place

 

[Chorus]

Walk me home in the dead of night

I can't be alone with all that's on my mind, 

So say you'll stay with me tonight

Cause there is so much wrong going on outside

 

[Verse 2]

There's something in the way I wanna cry

That makes me think we'll make it out alive

So come on and show me how we're good

I think that we could do some good, mhm

 

[Chorus]

Walk me home in the dead of night

I can't be alone with all that's on my mind, mhm

So say you'll stay with me tonight

'Cause there is so much wrong going on outside

 

[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

 

Walk me home in the dead of night

'Cause I can't be alone with all that's on my mind

Say you'll stay with me tonight

'Cause there is so much wrong going on

