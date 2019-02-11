Grammy 2019 : حضور لافت لميشال أوباما وخطاب مؤثر من ليدي غاغا

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 11 فبراير 2019 06:01 مساءً - فاجأت السيدة الأمريكية الأولى، السابقة، ميشيل أوباما الحضور في حفل توزيع جوائز Grammy 2019 غرامي 2019 عندما وصلت إلى الحفل الذي أقيم في لوس أنجلوس ليل أمس الأحد.

ودعت أليشيا كيز، مقدمة الحفل، أوباما البالغة من العمر 55 عامًا وعددًا من النجوم إلى خشبة المسرح للحديث.

وما إن بدأت زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما حديثها، حتى قاطعها الحضور بتصفيق حار وهتافات.

وقالت أوباما : "دائمًا ما ساعدتني الموسيقى على أن أروي حكايتي.. "سواء كنا نحب موسيقى الريف أو الراب أو الروك، فإنّ الموسيقى تساعدنا على مشاركة مشاعرنا وأفراحنا وأطراحنا وآمالنا... تسمح لنا بأن نستمع لبعضنا ونتقارب من بعضنا البعض".

وبدورها ليدي غاغا، التي حصدت 3 جوائز في الحفل، ألقت خطابا مؤثرًا عن الصحة النفسية، قالت فيه :" أود أن أقول لكم أنا فخورة جدًّا بالمشاركة بفيلم عن الصحة النفسية، الأمر مهم جدًّا والكثير من النجوم يعانونه ، ويجب علينا أن نهتم لبعضنا البعض، فإذا رأيتم أحدهم يعاني لا تتركوه..وإذا كنت أنت تعاني إبحث عن الشجاعة داخلك وأخبر أحدهم".

وختمت حديثها بالقول :"أنا أحبكم جميعًا، شكرًا جزيلًا للغرامي".

وللتذكّر إليكم النتائج الكاملة لحفل Grammy 2019 :



Best Pop Solo Performance

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga



Best Pop Vocal Album

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande



Best Alternative Music Album

“Colors” — Beck



Best R&B Performance

“Best Part” — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar



Best Country Solo Performance

“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves



Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Latin Pop Album

“Sincera” — Claudia Brant



Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“Aztlán” — Zoé



Best Americana Album

“By the Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile



Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)



Best Music Video

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino



Best Comedy Album

“Equanimity & the Bird Revelation” — Dave Chappelle



Best Musical Theater Album

“The Band’s Visit” — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist



Best Instrumental Composition

“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” — Terence Blanchard



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Stars and Stripes Forever” — John Daversa



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Spiderman Theme” — Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers



Best Recording Package

“Masseduction” — Willo Perron, art director



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors



Best Album Notes

“Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — David Evans, album notes writer



Best Historical Album

“Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer





Best Remixed Recording

“Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer



Best Immersive Audio Album

“Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition” — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd



Band Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Alone” — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters



Best Gospel Album

“Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle



Best Roots Gospel Album

“Unexpected” — Jason Crabb



Best World Music Album

“Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“The Greatest Showman” — Hugh Jackman (and Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Greg Wells, compilation producers



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer



Best New Age Album

“Opium Moon” — Opium Moon



Best American Roots Performance

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile



Best American Roots Song

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters



Best Bluegrass Album

“The Travelin’ Mccourys” — The Travelin’ Mccourys



Best Traditional Blues Album

“The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy



Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito



Best Folk Album

“All Ashore” — Punch Brothers



Best Children’s Album

“All the Sounds” — Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

“Faith - A Journey for All” — Jimmy Carter



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“¡México Por Siempre!” — Luis Miguel



Best Tropical Latin Album

“Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra



Best Regional Roots Music Album

“No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a



Best Music Film

“Quincy” — Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupré Pesmen, video producer



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay



Best Country Song

“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“My Way” — Willie Nelson



Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer



Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh



Best Orchestral Performance

“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” — Andris Nelsons, conductor



Best Opera Recording

“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer



Best Choral Performance

“Mcloskey: Zealot Canticles” — Donald Nally, conductor



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D’india & Landi” — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

“Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” — Joann Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer



Best Dance Recording

“Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson



Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Woman Worldwide” — Justice



Best Reggae Album

“44/876” — Sting and Shaggy



Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist. Track from: “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom”



Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The Window” — Cécile Mclorin Salvant



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom” — John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists



Best Latin Jazz Album

“Back to the Sunset” — Dafnis Prieto Big Band



Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” — Leon Bridges and “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton featuring Yebba



Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon Mcfarlane, songwriters

