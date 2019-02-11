Grammy 2019 : حضور لافت لميشال أوباما وخطاب مؤثر من ليدي غاغا

كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 11 فبراير 2019 06:01 مساءً - فاجأت السيدة الأمريكية الأولى، السابقة، ميشيل أوباما الحضور في حفل توزيع جوائز Grammy 2019 غرامي 2019 عندما وصلت إلى الحفل الذي أقيم في لوس أنجلوس ليل أمس الأحد.
ودعت أليشيا كيز، مقدمة الحفل، أوباما البالغة من العمر 55 عامًا وعددًا من النجوم إلى خشبة المسرح للحديث.
وما إن بدأت زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما حديثها، حتى قاطعها الحضور بتصفيق حار وهتافات.
وقالت أوباما : "دائمًا ما ساعدتني الموسيقى على أن أروي حكايتي.. "سواء كنا نحب موسيقى الريف أو الراب أو الروك، فإنّ الموسيقى تساعدنا على مشاركة مشاعرنا وأفراحنا وأطراحنا وآمالنا... تسمح لنا بأن نستمع لبعضنا ونتقارب من بعضنا البعض".
ليلة حافلة بالعروض في حفل توزيع جوائز" غرامي 2019" .. من سيفوز ؟
وبدورها ليدي غاغا، التي حصدت 3 جوائز في الحفل، ألقت خطابا مؤثرًا عن الصحة النفسية، قالت فيه :" أود أن أقول لكم أنا فخورة جدًّا بالمشاركة بفيلم عن الصحة النفسية، الأمر مهم جدًّا والكثير من النجوم يعانونه ، ويجب علينا أن نهتم لبعضنا البعض، فإذا رأيتم أحدهم يعاني لا تتركوه..وإذا كنت أنت تعاني إبحث عن الشجاعة داخلك وأخبر أحدهم".
وختمت حديثها بالقول :"أنا أحبكم جميعًا، شكرًا جزيلًا للغرامي".
تايلور سويفت وأريانا غراندي لن تحضرا حفل الغرامي 2019
وللتذكّر إليكم النتائج الكاملة لحفل Grammy 2019 :
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
Best Alternative Music Album
“Colors” — Beck
Best R&B Performance
“Best Part” — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Country Solo Performance
“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
أجمل إطلالات جوائز الغرامي على مر الزمن
Best Latin Pop Album
“Sincera” — Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“Aztlán” — Zoé
Best Americana Album
“By the Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Best Music Video
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Best Comedy Album
“Equanimity & the Bird Revelation” — Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
“The Band’s Visit” — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist
Best Instrumental Composition
“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” — Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Stars and Stripes Forever” — John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Spiderman Theme” — Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers
Best Recording Package
“Masseduction” — Willo Perron, art director
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
“Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — David Evans, album notes writer
Best Historical Album
“Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
Best Remixed Recording
“Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer
Best Immersive Audio Album
“Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition” — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd
Band Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Alone” — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Unexpected” — Jason Crabb
Best World Music Album
“Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“The Greatest Showman” — Hugh Jackman (and Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Greg Wells, compilation producers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best New Age Album
“Opium Moon” — Opium Moon
Best American Roots Performance
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
Best Bluegrass Album
“The Travelin’ Mccourys” — The Travelin’ Mccourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
“The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
“All Ashore” — Punch Brothers
Best Children’s Album
“All the Sounds” — Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
“Faith - A Journey for All” — Jimmy Carter
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“¡México Por Siempre!” — Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a
Best Music Film
“Quincy” — Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupré Pesmen, video producer
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“My Way” — Willie Nelson
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” — Andris Nelsons, conductor
Best Opera Recording
“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
Best Choral Performance
“Mcloskey: Zealot Canticles” — Donald Nally, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D’india & Landi” — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles
12 فناناً يمكن أن يحظوا بأول غرامي لهم .. من هم ؟
Best Classical Compendium
“Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” — Joann Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer
Best Dance Recording
“Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Woman Worldwide” — Justice
Best Reggae Album
“44/876” — Sting and Shaggy
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist. Track from: “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“The Window” — Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom” — John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Back to the Sunset” — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” — Leon Bridges and “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon Mcfarlane, songwriters
هؤلاء هم الفائزون في حفل توزيع جوائز غرامي 2019
لمشاهدة أجمل صور المشاهير زوروا أنستقرام الخليج 365
ويمكنكم متابعة آخر أخبار النجوم عبر تويتر "الخليج 365 فن"
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر Grammy 2019 : حضور لافت لميشال أوباما وخطاب مؤثر من ليدي غاغا لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على سيدتى وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.