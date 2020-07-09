شكرا لبحثكم عن خبر الحب والحرب في عدن.. قصة من حرب عام 1994 والان مع التفاصيل

يزيد بن سلمان - شبوة -

سردت فتاة عدنية جانب من حياتها مع أسرتها خلال حرب عام 1994م.

وكتبت الفتاة العدنية "طرفة الفضلي" قصة من حرب عام 1994 بين الجنوب والشمال في اليمن باللغة الانجليزية.

تعيد صحيفة "عدن الغد" نشر القصة باللغة الانجليزية مع ترجمتها إلى العربية.

..07.07.1994

....... The bloody civil war of 1994 was short lived and the north crushed the southern army and with them died the hopes for independence for two decades.

At this moment when I write about that war, images mixed with blood and the smell of gunpowder are breathtaking on the memory.

For me, as an 8 year old girl, the visions of that war and the smells that infected my senses are what I most vividly remember from that time. Pictures that might fall on the memory of history like autumn leaves, stained brown from blood, gunpowder and decay.

I will not forget the day that I saw the late President of North Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, on the screen saying, "I have happy news for the children of Aden, tomorrow they will receive from me a holiday gift."

Just as he promised, his gift arrived for us just two days laterThe gift was missiles that killed hundreds, if not thousands of people, most of them women and children.

The strongest memory I have of that day is of the screams of my teacher, Fatima, in the first grade at primary school. This affectionate brown woman, with her sleepy eyes and her smiles fashioned of fresh rain water, this woman who lived in the same neighborhood as us, her screams shook the walls of all the houses in our street the moment she saw the remains of her son Samir's body lying on the ground. What more terrifying sight to behold is there when a mother tears herself apart with grief over the shredded lifeless body of her son.

On that day, the sky of Aden rained down with missiles, and people ran in panic in the streets, colliding with each other in a blind panic, dropping their belongings and left them as the fell, choosing instead to flee from the street.

While I was trembling out of the intensity of fear, my eye was caught by a string of light coming out from the door of the mosque , which was not completely closed. I ran into it to see what was happening. I forget what I discovered behind the door but I remember turning and in the distance I spotted some people carrying my sister Abeer. She had passed out in panic after she had lost me in the crowds. The missiles, the panic of the people in the street, then losing her young sister was too much for her and she became overwhelmed .

A huge number of people hid inside the mosque, as if somehow this place of God should provide divine protection from man’s infernal creations. I remembering hearing this mixture of crying and screaming with incessant supplications of Quranic verses and bearing witness that there wasno god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. They were certain that they were about to meet death and this was paving the way for them.

Then the sky subsided and the mosque fell silent. People started running to their homes. My sister was gripping her hand firmly over my wrist, placing her other hand over my eyes so that I dis not see the dead bodies in the street.

At the beginning of the war, two of my cousins had ran away from their village in Abyan, which was more unpleasant than Aden, and they stayed with us in our house throughout the whole war. We got used to the sound of bullets and rockets until it became just one more part of the normal day to live with. We would spend the evening gathered together playing chess and Carrom . Lebanese singer Magda Al Roumi's voice was ever present along with that other Lebanese musician, Marsel Khalifa. Since that moment on their voices became etched in my memory and they remind me of that war any time I hear them now.

Despite the constant companion of death that lingered around our streets, the presence of my cousins, Jasmine and Saleh, added some joy and we had many warm moments together that made me feel the war had another, beautiful side to its face. I noticed that this phenomen was shared by many of our neighbours and other relatives who shared their fear and their love together in the intensity of the confined space of their homes.

My brother Fahmy fell in love with my cousin, Jasmine.

That glamorous bronze beauty with her broad brown eyes, which resembled the eyes of the oryx. She had this thick, black Arabic hair, and skin the colour of kohl. This combination mesmerized my brother's heart. In the midst of his delirium she too, declared she loved him back. My sister was fond of Jasmine’s brother, Saleh, but she failed to reciprocate his intense feelings towards her. He even asked for her hand in marriage. Even though it did not come to pass, what was left was a feeling of shared experience of life amidst death, a love for the moment against the ticking clock of fate. How many times in life does one pass through such emotions in such a highly charged atmosphere?

The war ended in our loss; the loss of the South as a state, and our future was to be that of subjugation under the occupation of our northern brothers, the consequences of which have remained to this day. I thought that this war was the single largest calamity I experienced in life, and it felt to me that they were the days of judgement and resurrection that our religious studies had told us about.

Tarfah Al-Fadhli

الترجمة:

..07.07.1994

الحرب الاهلية الدموية لعام 1994 لم تدم طويلا وسحق الشمال الجيش الجنوبي ومات معهم آمال الاستقلال لمدة عقدين.

في هذه اللحظة عندما أكتب عن تلك الحرب ، صور ممزوجة بالدم ورائحة البارود تخطف الأنفاس في الذاكرة.

بالنسبة لي ، كفتاة تبلغ من العمر 8 سنوات ، فإن رؤى تلك الحرب والروائح التي أصابت حواسي هي أكثر ما أتذكره بوضوح من ذلك الوقت. الصور التي قد تقع في ذاكرة التاريخ مثل أوراق الخريف والبني الملون من الدم والبارود والتسوس.

لن أنسى اليوم الذي رأيت فيه الرئيس الراحل لشمال اليمن علي عبد الله صالح على الشاشة قائلاً: "لدي أخبار سعيدة لأبناء عدن ، غداً سوف يتلقون مني هدية العيد".

كما وعد ، وصلت هديته إلينا بعد يومين فقط ، وكانت الهدية صواريخ قتلت المئات ، إن لم يكن الآلاف ، معظمهم من النساء والأطفال.

أقوى ذكرى في ذلك اليوم هي صراخ أستاذتي ، فاطمة ، في الصف الأول في المدرسة الابتدائية. هذه المرأة البنية اللطيفة ، بعيونها النائمة وابتسامتها مصنوعة من مياه الأمطار العذبة ، هذه المرأة التي كانت تعيش في نفس الحي الذي تعيش فيه ، صرختها تهز جدران جميع المنازل في شارعنا في اللحظة التي رأت فيها بقايا جثة ابنها سمير ملقاة على الأرض. ما هو أكثر مرعبا هو أن ترى عندما تمزق الأم نفسها بالحزن على جسد ابنها الممزق.

في ذلك اليوم ، أمطرت سماء عدن بالصواريخ ، وركض الناس في حالة من الذعر في الشوارع ، اصطدموا ببعضهم في ذعر أعمى ، وألقوا أمتعتهم وتركوها كالسقوط ، واختاروا بدلاً من ذلك الفرار من الشارع.

بينما كنت أرتجف من شدة الخوف ، لفتت نظري سلسلة من الضوء خرجت من باب المسجد ولم تغلق بالكامل. لقد صادفتها لأرى ما كان يحدث. أنسى ما اكتشفته خلف الباب ، لكنني أتذكر الدوران وفي المسافة رصدت بعض الأشخاص وهم يحملون أختي عبير. لقد أصابها الذعر بعد أن فقدتني وسط الحشود. الصواريخ ، ذعر الناس في الشارع ، ثم فقدان شقيقتها الصغرى كان أكثر من اللازم بالنسبة لها ، وطغت.

اختبأ عدد كبير من الناس داخل المسجد ، وكأن مكان الله هذا بطريقة ما يجب أن يوفر الحماية الإلهية من إبداعات الإنسان الجهنمية. أتذكر سماع هذا المزيج من البكاء والصراخ مع الدعاء المتواصل للآيات القرآنية والشهادة على أنه لا إله إلا الله وأن محمدا رسول الله. كانوا على يقين من أنهم على وشك مواجهة الموت وهذا يمهد الطريق لهم.

ثم هدأت السماء وصمت المسجد. بدأ الناس يركضون إلى منازلهم. كانت أختي تمسك يدها بثبات فوق معصمي ، ووضعت يدها الأخرى على عيني حتى لا أرى الجثث في الشارع.

في بداية الحرب ، هرب اثنان من أبناء عمي من قريتهم في أبين ، والتي كانت غير سارة أكثر من عدن ، وبقوا معنا في منزلنا طوال الحرب. لقد اعتدنا على صوت الرصاص والصواريخ حتى أصبح جزءًا آخر من اليوم العادي للعيش معه. كنا نقضي المساء نلتقي ونلعب الشطرنج وكاروم. كان صوت المطربة اللبنانية ماجدة الرومي حاضراً مع الموسيقار اللبناني الآخر مارسيل خليفة. منذ تلك اللحظة أصبحت أصواتهم محفورة في ذاكرتي ويذكرونني بتلك الحرب في أي وقت أسمعهم الآن.

على الرغم من رفيق الموت المستمر الذي استمر في شوارعنا ، فإن وجود أبناء عمي ، ياسمين وصالح ، أضاف بعض السعادة وكان لدينا الكثير من اللحظات الدافئة التي جعلتني أشعر أن الحرب كان لها جانب آخر جميل من وجهها. لقد لاحظت أن العديد من جيراننا وأقاربنا الآخرين شاركوا هذه الظواهر الذين شاركوا خوفهم وحبهم معًا في شدة المساحة المحصورة في منازلهم.

وقع أخي فهمي في حب بنت عمي ياسمين. ذات الجمال البرونزي الفاتن بعيونها البنية العريضة ، التي تشبه عيني المها. كان لديها هذا الشعر العربي السميك الأسود وجلد الكحل. هذا المزيج فتن قلب أخي. في خضم هذيانها ، أعلنت أيضًا أنها تحبه مرة أخرى. كانت أختي مغرمة بشقيق ياسمين صالح ، لكنها فشلت في الرد على مشاعره الشديدة تجاهها. حتى أنه طلب يدها في الزواج. على الرغم من أن الأمر لم يتحقق ، إلا أن ما تبقى كان شعورًا بتجربة مشتركة للحياة وسط الموت ، وحب اللحظة ضد ساعة القدر المدقعة. كم مرة في الحياة يمر المرء من خلال هذه العواطف في مثل هذا الجو المشحون للغاية؟

انتهت الحرب بخسارتنا. وفقدان الجنوب كدولة ، وكان مستقبلنا أن يكون الاستعباد تحت احتلال إخواننا الشماليين ، والذي بقيت عواقبه حتى يومنا هذا. اعتقدت أن هذه الحرب كانت أكبر كارثة واجهتها في حياتي ، وشعرت لي أنها كانت أيام الدينونة والقيامة التي أخبرتنا عنها دراساتنا الدينية.

طرفة الفضلي