هل تذكرون الاعلامي الاماراتي الذي ظهر على الهواء مباشر وهو يقبل حذاء محمد بن زايد .. شاهدو كيف كانت نهايته مرعبة فجر اليوم ..(فيديو)

UAE celeb says a Kuwaiti actress was misunderstood after she called for migrant workers to be deported over #Covid19 “When we say ‘migrants’ we ... mean Asians [not Arabs]” “Do you think we treat a Bengali worker & Egyptian equally? God Forbid! X 3” 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4PmLQXcEq0

